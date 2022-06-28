Simmons First National Corporation Announces Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call

Breaking News
PINE BLUFF, Ark., June 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ: SFNC) today announced it is scheduled to release second quarter 2022 earnings prior to the market opening on Thursday, July 21, 2022. Management will conduct a live conference call to review this information beginning at 9:00 a.m. Central Time on Thursday, July 21. Interested parties can listen to the call by dialing toll-free 1-877-270-2148 (North America only) and asking for the Simmons First National Corporation conference call, conference ID 10168365. In addition, the call will be available live or in recorded version on our website at simmonsbank.com under “Investor Relations.” The recorded version will be available for at least 60 days following the date of the call.

Simmons First National Corporation
Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ: SFNC) is a Mid-South based financial holding company that has paid cash dividends to its shareholders for 113 consecutive years. Its principal subsidiary, Simmons Bank, operates more than 200 branches in Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas. Founded in 1903, Simmons Bank offers comprehensive financial solutions delivered with a client-centric approach. Simmons Bank was named to Forbes list of “America’s Best Banks” in 2022 and in 2021, and was recently named to Forbes list of “World’s Best Banks” for the third consecutive year. Additional information about Simmons Bank can be found on our website at simmonsbank.com, by following @Simmons_Bank on Twitter or by visiting our newsroom.

Investor and Media Contact        
Ed Bilek                                                        
EVP, Director of Investor and Media Relations                                
ed.bilek@simmonsbank.com                                
501.263.7483 (office)
205.612.3378 (cell)

 

