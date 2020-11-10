Breaking News
Simon’s Agency, Inc. Renews HFMA Peer Review Designation

Chicago, Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Healthcare Financial Management Association (HFMA) today announced that, following rigorous review, Simon’s Agency, Inc. has once again achieved the “Peer Reviewed by HFMA®” designation for its Debt Collections Services for Healthcare.

“For Simon’s Agency to earn this designation once again for our debt collection services speaks to the dedication our team has to both our clients and our clients’ patients. I am so proud that our team could earn this designation because I know how hard we work to satisfy our clients each and every day. This recognition will allow us to showcase this in a very tangible way,” said Simon’s Agency President and Owner Phil Bova.

HFMA’s Peer Review process provides healthcare financial managers with an objective, third-party evaluation of business solutions used in the healthcare workplace. The rigorous, 11-step process includes a Peer Review panel review composed of current customers, prospects who have not made a purchase, and industry experts. The Peer Review status of the healthcare business solution and its performance claims are based on effectiveness, quality and usability, price, value, and customer and technical support.

“We’re pleased to have Simon’s Agency, Inc. renew their HFMA Peer Reviewed designation,” says HFMA President and CEO Joseph J. Fifer, FHFMA, CPA. “The HFMA Peer Review process assures our members, through a rigorous evaluation, that the reviewed healthcare business solution meets an objective, third-party assessment of overall effectiveness, quality, and value.”

About HFMA  
The Healthcare Financial Management Association (HFMA) equips its more than 56,000 members nationwide to navigate a complex healthcare landscape. Finance professionals in the full range of work settings, including hospitals, health systems, physician practices and health plans, trust HFMA to provide the guidance and tools to help them lead their organizations, and the industry, forward. HFMA is a not-for-profit, nonpartisan organization that advances healthcare by collaborating with other key stakeholders to address industry challenges and providing guidance, education, practical tools and solutions, and thought leadership. We lead the financial management of healthcare.

About Simon’s Agency, Inc.
Simon’s Agency Inc. has a proven 50-year track record of client satisfaction by leveraging state-of-the-art technology, one-on-one client relations and the vast experience of our management team and multi-lingual collections staff to recover our clients’ outstanding receivables. We use advanced technology and proprietary analytical processes to direct our approach and methodology. As a leader in debt recovery solutions for over five decades, Simon’s Agency offers an unparalleled understanding of the tools and techniques required to deliver superior results to clients and we understand the importance of good bedside manners when dealing with their patients.

 

CONTACT: Karen Thomas
Healthcare Financial Management Association
708-492-3377
[email protected]

John Viggiano
Simon’s Agency, Inc.
315-454-8700 x301
[email protected]

