Initiative part of Walmart’s commitment to make wellness offerings more accessible and affordable for communities nationwide

Simple HealthKit’s at-home tests include connections to treatment and follow-up care Simple HealthKit’s HbA1c (Diabetes) Tests identify key markers for Type 2 diabetes. Its Respiratory Wellness Tests identify Influenza A, Influenza B and Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV). Its Sexual Wellness Tests identify three of the most common STDs: Chlamydia, Gonorrhea and Trichomoniasis.

FREMONT, Calif., June 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Simple HealthKit , which provides the first human-centric, complete diagnostics platform with access to follow-up care for respiratory health, sexual health and chronic conditions, announced today that it has teamed up with Walmart to make Simple HealthKit’s at-home HbA1c (Diabetes), Respiratory Wellness and Sexual Wellness Tests available at Walmart.com *.

“Early detection of health conditions can change an individual’s course and quality of life,” said Dr. Sheena Menezes, co-founder and CEO of Simple HealthKit. “For example, more than 1 in 3 adults are prediabetic and 80 percent of those don’t know it. An HbA1c test is a critical tool to help prevent the progression to Type 2 diabetes. Simple HealthKit’s affordable and accessible diagnostics empower people to better understand their own health and take active steps to help improve it.”

Simple HealthKit has built the end-to-end healthcare infrastructure from testing and follow-up care with its own CLIA-certified and CAP-accredited labs, to connections for treatment. It starts with diagnostics (at-home, in clinics, or at the pharmacy) and having a reliable test with fast results, and then providing the immediate next steps for consultation and treatment if a person tests abnormal for a health condition.

“We are excited to welcome Simple HealthKit to Walmart and provide customers a convenient way to assess their health at an every day low price,” said Staci Cochran, Vice President, Health Merchandising. “It’s another way Walmart is helping customers be more proactive in their health and making wellness products and services more accessible.”

Simple HealthKit’s Diabetes (HbA1c), Respiratory Wellness and Sexual Wellness Tests are available now at Walmart.com . Customers order the test with physician oversight, perform the test collection at home and send their sample via USPS to a Simple HealthKit lab. All tests are processed and results provided within 24 hours of receipt. People who receive an abnormal result can be connected with related follow-up care at no additional charge.

“Closing that loop is essential,” said Dr. Menezes. “Simple HealthKit helps the patient bridge the gap between the test result and follow-up care.”

In addition to working with retailers such as Walmart, Simple HealthKit works with pharmacies, educational institutions, employers and public health organizations to expand access to diagnostics in underserved communities.

*Product is not available in NY, NJ or RI

About Simple HealthKit

Simple HealthKit is the first and only human-centric, end-to-end healthcare platform that builds and delivers diagnostics, treatment and follow-up care for all. Created by people who believe world-class care is a right, not a privilege, Simple HealthKit addresses high-need and high-impact health challenges in all communities. The company offers high-quality, accessible, and affordable solutions for at-home or in-clinic diagnostics for respiratory health, sexual health, chronic conditions, and more. Simple HealthKit is working with leading retailers, pharmacies, educational institutions, employers, and public health organizations to bring health equity and world-class care to all communities and empower people with the information they need to lead healthier lives. Learn more at simplehealthkit.com .

