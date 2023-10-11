Imperial Health selected Simple HealthKit for its ability to deliver high-quality tests, real-time data analytics and a great member experience, quickly

Simple HealthKit is providing Imperial Health Medicare Advantage members with at-home screening kits for diabetes and colon cancer The program is intended to accelerate early diagnosis of chronic conditions among at-risk members, so they can be addressed in early stages before they impact members’ long-term health.

FREMONT, Calif., Oct. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Simple HealthKit , addressing health inequity with the first human-centric, end-to-end healthcare platform that builds and delivers diagnostics, treatment and follow-up care for all, announced today that it has partnered with Imperial Health Plan of California, Inc. to provide at-home diagnostics for HbA1c and FIT/Colon Cancer screening to select Imperial Medicare Advantage members. The program is intended to accelerate early diagnosis of chronic conditions among at-risk members, so they can be addressed in early stages before they impact members’ long-term health. Simple HealthKit began shipping test kits to Imperial Health Plan members in September.

Imperial Health selected Simple HealthKit for its ability to deliver high-quality tests and a great member experience, quickly. “Imperial Health Plan’s goal with this program is to make healthcare more accessible, easier and more affordable for members,” said Paveljit S. Bindra, MD, founder and CEO of Imperial Health Plan. “Home delivery and self-administration of these free test kits will help us achieve it. We are excited to kick off this innovative program with Simple HealthKit.”

According to the CDC , more than 1 in 3 adults are prediabetic and 80 percent of those don’t know it. An HbA1c blood test is a critical tool to help prevent the progression to Type 2 diabetes.

Colorectal cancer is the third most-common cancer type diagnosed in the United States. Early detection through at-home screening is critical to detecting the disease at an early stage when it’s most treatable. The CDC recommends that regular colon cancer screening begins at age 45. Certain conditions, such as family history and inflammatory bowel disease, can increase risk of colon cancer, and mean some people may need to test earlier and more often.

Simple HealthKit has built the most comprehensive end-to-end healthcare platform from testing, to CLIA-certified and CAP-accredited labs, to connections for treatment for follow up care. The company works with health plans, universities, government agencies, and healthcare organizations as well as major retailers to make test kits widely available in the communities that need them most.

Imperial members who receive the kits collect their samples at home and mail them back for processing to Simple HealthKit Labs. Members receive results within 24 hours of the sample’s receipt, along with details on next steps and connections for treatment if needed.

“Simple HealthKit was founded on the premise that high quality healthcare is a right and not a privilege,” said Dr. Sheena Menezes, co-founder and CEO of Simple HealthKit. “Our at-home programs eliminate most barriers to access and are a critical element of ensuring health equity. We’re proud to have partnered with Imperial Health Plan on this important program to meet members where they are.”

Learn more at simplehealthkit.com/ .

About Simple HealthKit

Simple HealthKit is the first and only omnichannel, end-to-end healthcare platform that builds and delivers diagnostics, treatment and follow-up care for all. Created by people who believe world-class care is a right, not a privilege, Simple HealthKit addresses high-need and high-impact health challenges in all communities. The company offers high-quality, accessible, and affordable solutions for at-home or in-clinic diagnostics for sexual health, respiratory health, chronic conditions, and more. Simple HealthKit is working with leading retailers, pharmacies, educational institutions, employers, and public health organizations to bring health equity and world-class care to all communities and empower people with the information they need to lead healthier lives. Purchase kits at store.simplehealthkit.com and major retailers .

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/bb7cb6ec-c9eb-4c80-9fab-a8463c2c63e0

