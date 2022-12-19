Use Of Hammer Mills For Pharmaceutical Solids Production To Offer Lucrative Growth To The Market

Rockville, Dec. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — According to Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the Europe hammer mill grinder market is estimated at US$ 97 million in 2023 and is expected to expand at an impressive CAGR of 2% during the forecast years of 2023-2033.

Processes in the food and pharmaceutical industry are considered to be the most complex processes entailing various equipment with their distinctive usage and hammer mills are no exception. They are most widely used for effective grinding of solids without creating too much noise that encourage their yage in the food and feed industry. In addition, use of hammer mills to give specific shape to the manufactured drugs in the pharmaceutical sector has also encouraged its wide acceptance across Europe. Being robust in nature and having wide array of end use applications have influenced market dominance.

Strict regulations provided by the government organizations in Europe have helped in following a standard protocol for grinding purposes thereby increasing the sales of hammer mill grinders. Custom designing of hammer mill grinders according to end users’ requirements is helping manufacturers to expand their market by increase their customer base.

Furthermore, size reduction of solid waste with the help of hammer mills opened up plethora of opportunities for manufacturers to drive their revenue market share in Europe. However, use of hammer mills produces are great deal of heat and noise which refrains the market from expanding in Europe.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The Europe hammer mill grinder market is projected to expand at an impressive CAGR of 2% and be valued at US$ 118 million by 2033.

The market witnessed 1.3% CAGR for the period of 2018-2022.

Under the model type, half screen hammer mill grinder segment is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 2% during the period 2023 to 2033.

Germany is expected to dominate the market with 25% market share in 2023.

Based on country, the demand for hammer mill grinder is expected to increase at CAGRs of 2.6% and 1.9%, respectively, in France & BENELUX.

Market Development

Benefits associated with the use of hammer mills in different sectors like industrial and pharmaceutical etc. have influenced market players to manufacture hammer mills in various configurations according the end users’ requirement. Incorporating decades of experience in design and development of innovative hammer mills for introducing quality and long lasting products have helped manufacturers to increase their customer base not only regionally but also on a global scale. Additionally, adopting different market play approaches like mergers, acquisitions have helped developed as well as emerging players to maintain a prominent position in the market.

Competitive Landscape

L.B. Bohle Maschinen & Verfahren GmbH, Filtra Vibracion, S.L, Anutec Gmbh, Hosokawa Alpine, Erdwich Zerkleinerungs-Systeme GmbH, Panizzolo Recycling Systems, Buschhoff GmbH & Co., Dozamech etc. are a few key players present in the Europe hammer mill grinder market.

The focus of the market players to drive their business forward more effectively is achieved by tremendous investments in the R&D sector for bringing innovation in the grinding and shredding sector. In addition, adoption of market play approaches such as mergers, acquisitions, collaborations etc. help many leading players to bring effective, efficient and durable grinding solutions to the market. Furthermore, provision of consulting services, and technical support to the customers across the globe will help the manufacturers to retain their customer base.

In Jan 2021, Hosokawa Alpine AG acquired Solid Solutions Group to expand their core business in the field of mechanical process engineering.

Fact.MR has provided detailed information about the price points of key manufacturers of hammer mill grinder positioned across regions, sales growth, production capacity, and speculative technological expansion, in the recently published report.

Key Companies Profiled

L.B. Bohle Maschinen & Verfahren GmbH

Filtra Vibracion, S.L

Anutec Gmbh

Hosokawa Alpine

Erdwich Zerkleinerungs-Systeme GmbH

Panizzolo Recycling Systems

Buschhoff GmbH & Co.

CRIFI Crushing Plant

Dozamech

CPM Europe BV

Segmentation of Hammer Mill Grinder Industry Research

By Model Type: Half Screen Hammer Mills Full Screen Hammer Mills Air Blown Hammer Mills

By Industry: Agriculture Industrial Energy Mineral & Mining

By Country: Germany France UK BENELUX Nordics Italy Spain Rest of Europe



More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the Europe hammer mill grinder market, presenting historical market data (2018-2022) and forecast statistics for the period of 2023-2033.

The study reveals essential insights on the basis of model type (half screen hammer mills, full screen hammer mills, air blown hammer mills), industry (agriculture, industrial, energy, mineral and mining), across major countries of Europe (Germany, France, UK, BENELUX, Nordics, Italy, Spain, rest of Europe).

