Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / SimpleLegal Introduces SimpleReview, Its New AI-Enabled Invoice Review Technology

SimpleLegal Introduces SimpleReview, Its New AI-Enabled Invoice Review Technology

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

AI Enables Legal Teams to Reduce Invoice Review Time and Amplify Productivity

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., June 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — SimpleLegal, a modern legal operations software provider, today announced the availability of SimpleReview. The AI technology supports streamlined invoice review by analyzing, identifying, and highlighting billing errors. A hyper-focused invoice review process enables corporate legal teams to reinvest bandwidth into higher-impact work.

SimpleLegal’s AI models apply machine learning and natural language processing to understand the context of invoices and line items. The technology powering SimpleReview continuously learns with each data point it processes to reliably capture outside counsel billing guideline violations.

The scope of law firm work for corporate legal departments often results in outside counsel invoices that can span hundreds of pages and thousands of line items. Billing guidelines and human review help catch charges that lie outside of outside counsel guidelines. However, the volume of work and different descriptions of similar services can prove challenging, giving AI an opportunity to locate additional non-compliant charges.

“SimpleReview is an easy-to-use tool that’s been seamlessly integrated into our invoicing process. The AI-powered functionality accelerates review and frees up bandwidth for our busy counsel. We’ve quickly identified outside counsel billing violations that have yielded a significant amount of savings,” said Eric Ortman, Senior Director of Legal Operations at BeiGene, a global biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing innovative medicines worldwide.

SimpleReview supports SimpleLegal’s long-standing approach to keeping things simple. “Our goal is to give attorneys the ability to conduct focused invoice review with a high degree of rigor,” said Mark Weidick, General Manager of SimpleLegal. “SimpleReview streamlines the tedious task of reviewing invoices and allows attorneys to be diligent without burning out.”

A Fundamental Data Advantage for SimpleReview

Founded in 2013, SimpleLegal is the recognized leader in e-Billing and matter management, which positions the company with millions of data points that encompass a wide range of different legal billing scenarios.

“Not all AI is created – or trained – the same. Insufficient training data results in less accuracy, more work, and lost savings for corporate legal departments. That’s not the case with SimpleReview. With more than $16 billion of historical invoice data, our AI model can experience the many intricacies of legal billing scenarios in the real world,” said Shri Iyer, Vice President of Products and Design for SimpleLegal.

A Commitment to Innovation

The year has been one of recognition and innovation for SimpleLegal. “We’ve added some fantastic talent to our product team in the past six months,” said Iyer, who was recently named to The Software Report’s list of Top 25 Software Product Executives of 2021. “The growth is part of our promise to drive continued value to our users and allows us to support new innovations like SimpleReview while enhancing our core product.”

In addition to launching its first AI-based legal invoice review feature, the company has won several awards. CIO Review named SimpleLegal one of the 20 Most Promising Legal Tech Solution Providers of 2021, and Mirror Reviews included SimpleLegal in its “Top 10 Innovative Companies” list.

How to Learn More

SimpleReview is now available for all SimpleLegal customers. For more information, contact [email protected] or sign up for a demonstration.

About SimpleLegal

SimpleLegal provides a modern legal operations management platform that streamlines the way corporate legal departments manage their matters, track and interpret spend, and collaborate with vendors and law firms. SimpleLegal combines e-Billing and spend management, matter management, vendor management, and reporting and analytics into one comprehensive application to optimize legal operations and the management of the entire legal department. The company, founded in 2013, is privately held and located in Mountain View, California. For more information, visit www.simplelegal.com.

SimpleLegal Media inquiries:
Melanie Brenneman
SimpleLegal PR
(713) 294-7857
[email protected]

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.