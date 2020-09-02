SimpleLegal Partners with Fender® for Matter Management and Legal Spend Management

Fender® Selects SimpleLegal for its Superior User Experience, Efficiency and Analytics that Inform Strategic Business Decisions

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Sept. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — SimpleLegal , a modern legal operations software provider, today announced that Fender Musical Instruments Corporation (FMIC) , the world’s leading guitar brand, has gone live with its legal spend management and matter management solution. The SimpleLegal implementation, completed in less than 60 days, enabled Fender to quickly realize business value by streamlining legal operations, improving insight into legal spend and increasing efficiency.

Prior to partnering with SimpleLegal, Fender’s corporate legal department faced challenges related to outdated legal operations technology. A time-efficient solution for routine tasks was needed. An opportunity to provide more elevated reporting for business insights into spend and operations was also identified. After reviewing multiple solutions, Fender selected SimpleLegal for its superior user experience, ability to drive efficiency with automation and analytics that make strategic business decisions quicker and easier.

“We are thrilled to welcome Fender to the SimpleLegal family,” commented Nathan Wenzel, Founder of SimpleLegal. “From the day we launched seven years ago, SimpleLegal has focused on transforming complex ideas into intuitive customer experiences backed by best practices. Fender has revolutionized music, and their corporate legal department has a similar revolutionary approach to legal operations – one we’re excited to be a part of.”

SimpleLegal is the leading enterprise software to manage all legal operations, matters, spend, vendors, reporting, documents and more. Its legal matter management solution serves as the ultimate system of record for corporate legal departments. It unites all associated matter details and data into one modern system, providing a complete view of all matters, driving efficiencies and ensuring that legal work aligns with strategic objectives. The company’s e-Billing and spend management solution allows legal operations professionals to predict costs, allocate resources and select partners to reach business goals. It offers end-to-end control of managing invoices, budgets, accruals and more.

About Fender Musical Instruments Corporation

Since 1946, Fender has revolutionized music and culture as one of the world’s leading musical instrument manufacturers, marketers and distributors. Fender Musical Instruments Corporation (FMIC)–whose portfolio of brands includes Fender®, Squier®, Gretsch® guitars, Jackson®, EVH® and Charvel®–follows a player-centric approach to crafting the highest-quality instruments and digital experiences across genres. Since 2015, Fender’s digital arm has introduced a new ecosystem of products and interactive experiences to accompany players at every stage of their musical journey. This includes innovative apps and learning platforms designed to complement Fender guitars, amplifiers, effects pedals, accessories and pro-audio gear, and inspire players through an immersive musical experience. FMIC is dedicated to unlocking the power of musical expression for all players, from beginners to history-making legends.

About SimpleLegal

SimpleLegal provides a modern legal operations management platform that streamlines the way corporate legal departments manage their matters, track and interpret spend, and collaborate with vendors and law firms. SimpleLegal combines e-Billing and spend management, matter management, vendor management and reporting and analytics into one comprehensive application to optimize legal operations and the management of the entire legal department. The company, founded in 2013, is privately held and located in Mountain View, California. For more information, visit www.simplelegal.com .

