SimpleLegal’s Vice President of Products & Design Shri Iyer Named a 2021 Top 25 Software Product Executive

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., June 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — SimpleLegal, a modern legal operations software provider, today announced that The Software Report has recognized its Vice President of Products and Design Shri Iyer as one of the 2021 Top 25 Software Product Executives.

The award showcases product executives that drive software innovation, continually improve the user experience and fuel company revenue and growth. The win is significant for SimpleLegal, as the company was founded on the principle that technology should be simple to use and make jobs easier for legal operations professionals. Traditionally, legacy matter management and legal spend management solutions lacked functionality and were difficult to navigate. SimpleLegal’s award-winning legal operations management software, launched in 2013, has an intuitive user interface and unparalleled functionality used by hundreds of customers.

The company now processes more than $3 billion in invoices, manages over half a million matters, and supports 170 currencies each year.

“Simple and effective are important technology attributes to our customers who are focused on gaining efficiency and insight into complicated processes. They don’t want to struggle to learn and use software, making product design and functionality the cornerstone of their SimpleLegal experience. It’s an honor to be named as a top software product executive of 2021, an accomplishment I share with my entire team,” said Iyer.

Iyer joined SimpleLegal in 2019 and has grown the product team by sevenfold during this time. Under his leadership, the company has brought a new level of innovation and discipline to product development. This includes successful research and development of innovative products in response to evolving market demands and the ability to adapt quickly and ensure SimpleLegal’s market-leading position in the years to come. In his short time with SimpleLegal, he has led the development of the company’s upcoming AI-enabled invoice review feature, launched a document management system, and curated more than 1,200 enhancement requests from customers.

Iyer has more than 20 years of technology and product experience, including positions with Oracle, Granular and Randstad RiseSmart and holds master’s degrees in business administration, information systems and accounting and finance.

About SimpleLegal

SimpleLegal provides a modern legal operations management platform that streamlines the way corporate legal departments manage their matters, track and interpret spend, and collaborate with vendors and law firms. SimpleLegal combines e-Billing and spend management, matter management, vendor management and reporting and analytics into one comprehensive application to optimize legal operations and the management of the entire legal department. The company, founded in 2013, is privately held and located in Mountain View, California. For more information, visit www.simplelegal.com.

SimpleLegal media inquiries:
Melanie Brenneman
SimpleLegal PR
(713) 294-7857
[email protected]

