Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / SimpleNexus and Total Expert Supercharge Integration with Two-Way Data Sync

SimpleNexus and Total Expert Supercharge Integration with Two-Way Data Sync

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 3 mins ago

Always up-to-date contact records enable hyper-personalized marketing that improves loan pull-through and borrower satisfaction

MINNEAPOLIS, Dec. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Total Expert, the fintech company behind the first fully-integrated marketing and customer experience platform for the mortgage and financial services industries, now offers two-way data sync with SimpleNexus, the leading digital mortgage platform for loan officers, borrowers, real estate agents and settlement agents.

SimpleNexus’ full-featured mortgage origination toolset integrates with Total Expert to bring the power of automated marketing to loan originators’ mobile devices, improving efficiency, increasing borrower satisfaction and accelerating loan pull-through rates. Now, automatic data syncing between Total Expert and SimpleNexus makes it effortless for loan officers to keep contact records up-to-date no matter which platform they work in.

“Loan originators need a 360-degree view of their customers no matter what tool they’re using — and, increasingly, they’re working from their mobile devices,” said Total Expert Founder & CEO Joe Welu. “Total Expert makes it easier than ever for loan officers to stay close to contacts before, during and after the loan application.”

Though SimpleNexus and Total Expert connect with most major loan origination systems, their integration is not dependent on lenders’ use of any particular LOS. In fact, lenders can use the combined capabilities of SimpleNexus and Total Expert to send customized marketing messages to prospects before they’ve even begun a loan application. Once the application is underway, Total Expert helps decrease abandonment by automating outreach to both originators and borrowers if an application stalls out along the way.

“Two-way data sharing between SimpleNexus and Total Expert enables hyper-personalized marketing communication and an all-around better experience for loan originators and borrowers alike,” said SimpleNexus CEO Matt Hansen. “As a result, lenders enjoy more funded loans, lower application abandonment and referral business from satisfied customers.”

To learn more about this integration, click here.

About SimpleNexus, LLC:
SimpleNexus is the digital mortgage platform that enables lenders to originate and process loans from anywhere. The company’s best-in-class, easy-to-use app connects loan officers to their borrowers, real estate agents and settlement service providers to easily communicate and exchange data in a single location throughout the entire loan life cycle. Loan officers can manage their loan pipelines, order credit, run pricing, send pre-approvals and sign disclosures — all on the go.

About Total Expert:
Total Expert is a fintech software company that built the first experience platform purpose-built for the modern financial institution. The platform enables sales and marketing teams to leverage data to seamlessly deliver products and services relevant to each customer based on their financial goals. Total Expert focuses on the unique compliance needs of financial services organizations that must integrate industry-specific data and applications to deliver a cohesive experience across the customer lifecycle. For more information visit totalexpert.com.

Twitter:
@SimpleNexus @TotalExpertInc #digitalmortgage #mortgagelending #fintech #mortgagetech

Media Contacts:
Leslie Colley
DepthPR for SimpleNexus
[email protected]
(404) 390-3830

Jack McHugh
Propllr for Total Expert
[email protected]

﻿A video accompanying this announcement is available at: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a995b494-9a46-4b02-a503-023a1252e1e0

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.