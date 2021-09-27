Simplepin Official Innovation Start-Up Sponsor at Insuretech Connect 2021 (Vegas)

SimplePin, a FinTech company strategically designed for the insurance industry, today announces it will attend InsureTech Connect 2021 as an Innovation Start-Up Sponsor

ITC LOGO MESH ITC LOGO MESH

PALM BEACH, Fla., Sept. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — SimplePin, a leading cloud-based digital payments infrastructure provider for the insurance industry, is pleased to participate at InsureTech Connect 2021 as an official Innovation Start-Up Sponsor. SimplePin is committed to delivering innovative technology to the insurance market to modernize receivables and payments processes for carriers, brokers, and MGAs.

For the first time ever, InsureTech Connect will allow for both in-person and online attendee participation; with three jam-packed days filled with workshop sessions, expo hours and endless networking opportunities. InsureTech Connect will be welcoming over 5,000 attendees from over 2,200 organizations across the U.S. – the world’s largest gathering of Insurance, FinTech and InsurTech leaders and innovators.

“We’re so excited to once again attend ITC; in person, this year, and connect with some of the industry’s biggest thought leaders,” said Metod Topolnik, CEO of SimplePin. “At SimplePin we created one platform for all of your payments, providing customized solutions to key industry players streamlining receivable and payment processes for some of the largest insurance providers in North America.”

Attendees can connect with the SimplePin team at booth #K-70, pick up our “Vegas Survival Kit” and enter to win a Peloton Bike+ starting Monday, Oct. 4 through Wednesday, Oct. 6.

Learn how some of the largest insurance providers are leveraging SimplePin’s platform to improve staff and customer experience, streamline back-end processes and significantly reduce the cost of operations and processing fees.

About SimplePin:

SimplePin is focused on making financial operations seamless through our intelligent payments platform. We build new standards in payment software, create developer-friendly API’s that easily connect to existing systems and deliver convenient client experiences so that businesses can focus on things that matter.

Our digital payment experience removes friction for customers and internal staff, delivering real-time visibility and drastically reducing the overall costs of labor and processing fees. SimplePin offers a breadth of payment options for customers to pay their insurance premiums, immediately validating accounts and availability of funds, reducing errors or NSFs. Deep integration to client system(s) enables real-time posting of transactions, activities and receipts further automating clients’ receivables processes and reducing labor.

For more details on SimplePin or to book a demo, please visit www.SimplePin.com.

Media Contact:

Erika Villalobos

Marketing Manager

(954) 770-0861

[email protected]

Related Images

Image 1: ITC LOGO MESH

This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment