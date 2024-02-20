The exciting new partnership will help DMOs offer travelers a world of experiences to discover

TUCSON, Ariz., Feb. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Simpleview has announced an exciting new partnership with Ticketmaster , designed to give destination marketing organizations (DMOs) an unbeatable event and ticketing solution.

Simpleview, the leading provider of CRM, CMS, and marketing solutions for destinations worldwide, and Ticketmaster, the global market leader in live event ticketing products and services, diligently crafted this one-of-a-kind partnership to help DMOs bring events to visitors’ digital doorsteps.

By adding the largest ticketing venue marketplace to their Simpleview CMS websites, DMOs can offer travelers a world of experiences to discover and cement their place as the destination’s go-to source for grabbing tickets to must-see events. Visitors will spend more time planning their trip on the DMO website when they have access to the best and latest events and attractions the destination has to offer.

The Simpleview + Ticketmaster partnership will:

Boost event calendar offerings

Drive website traffic

Increase ticket sales and referrals to partners

Track referral data through Simpleview CRM

Expand event listings automatically

“Simpleview builds powerful integrations that bring the content users are looking for straight to the DMO’s website,” said Greg Evans, chief revenue officer of Simpleview. “We’re thrilled to partner with Ticketmaster because having ticketed events will increase engagement and drive bookings for our clients — meaning destinations can give visitors and partners more ticket sales, more event attendance, and more of a reason to snag a front-row seat.”

About Simpleview

Simpleview is a worldwide leading provider of CRM, CMS, website design, digital marketing services, and data insights for convention bureaus, venues, tourism boards, destination marketing organizations (DMOs), and attractions. The company employs staff across the globe, serving clients of all sizes, including small towns, world capitals, top meeting destinations, and countries across multiple continents.

About Ticketmaster

Ticketmaster is the world’s largest ticket marketplace and the global market leader in live event ticketing products and services. Through official partnerships with thousands of venues, artists, sports teams, festivals, performing arts centers, and theatres, Ticketmaster processes 500 million tickets per year across 30+ different countries. Ticketmaster is a part of Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE: LYV).

Media Contact:

Stacie Wingfield

VP of Marketing at Simpleview

859-206-5020

[email protected]