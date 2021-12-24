Simplify Healthcare Supports Maker’s Merci in Donating $20,000 to Team Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund to Support Those Affected by Tornados This Holiday Season

Breaking News
Simplify Healthcare donates $20,000 to help those affected by tornados in Kentucky. The donation was made to the Team Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund to help rebuild communities.

AURORA, IL, Dec. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Simplify Healthcare is proud to support its not-for-profit affiliate, Maker’s Merci, in donating $20,000 to Team Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund to support those affected by tornados in Kentucky on December 10.

With this contribution, Simplify Healthcare lends a shoulder to the relief efforts in Kentucky and thanks its clients, partners, employees, and the local communities for contributing to the organization’s success in a year full of unprecedented challenges and opportunities.

We are heartbroken to see the impact severe weather and tornados have made on communities and have consciously chosen to do our bit to provide relief to those in the greatest need during this holiday season. 2021 has been an incredible year for us. This donation is just our way to give back to the community and bolster our commitment towards creating a better and sustainable world.” — Mohammed Vaid, CEO/Chief Solution Architect, Simplify Healthcare and Founding Patron, Maker’s Merci.

About Simplify Healthcare

Simplify Healthcare is a rapidly growing healthcare enterprise solutions company that offers a unique platform that solves many pain points for healthcare payers. Simplify Healthcare is the leading player in the benefit plan management vertical with deep expertise for Large Groups, Small Groups, and Individual Benefit Plan Management across all lines of business (Commercial, Medicaid, Medicare, and ACA QHPs).  The company is quickly emerging as a leading player in other areas, including Provider Data Lifecycle; and Contract Management; Client Setup, Onboarding, and Enrollment; Member and Provider Benefit Inquiry; Claims Configuration; and Value-Based Payment Reconciliation. The company has consistently seen an increase in PBPs filed with CMS using the Medicare Advantage plan management solution, eMedicareSync™, currently accounting for 1 in 4 individual PBPs submitted to CMS. The company ranked 38 in the 2021 Inc. 5000 Regionals list of the fastest-growing private companies in the Midwest region and 700 in the 2021 Inc. 5000 America’s fastest-growing private companies list. The company ranked 239 on the 2021 Deloitte’s Technology Fast 500™ list and was recognized in Gartner’s 2020 Hype Cycle for the U.S. Healthcare Payers report.  

For more information, please visit www.simplifyhealthcare.com

Follow us on LinkedIn, YouTube, Twitter, and Facebook.

About Maker’s Merci 

Driven by values and fueled by a passion for creating a better and sustainable community, Maker’s Merci is an initiative that alleviates poverty and delivers vital services, relief, and support to those in crisis. The organization helps via donations or collaborates with volunteers and partners to spread smiles and help those in need. Its initiatives primarily focus on food assistance, education support and training, healthcare services support, and filling gaps in elderly and orphan care.  

For more information, please visit makersmerci.org

Follow Maker’s Merci on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

CONTACT: Mohammed Vaid
Simplify Healthcare
(844) 720-6678
mohammed.vaid@simplifyhealthcare.com

