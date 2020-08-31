Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Simplify Your Trading Experience with Advance Multi-Trading Cross Device Platform: Orbit Network

Simplify Your Trading Experience with Advance Multi-Trading Cross Device Platform: Orbit Network

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 1 hour ago

Orbit Network INC.

One True Solution To All Trading Problems

One True Solution To All Trading Problems

Dallas, TX, Aug. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Orbitex is a multi-trading cross-device platform that makes trading far simpler and safer, with its unique value propositions.

Trading can be complicated in all its forms for beginners. It is difficult to know in which stocks and companies to invest in, what keys there are to guarantee and maximize returns, and when you do figure those out, the next moment of confusion rises on the question: 

How do you begin? What is the best platform?
Thankfully, Orbit Network INC. with their amazing Orbitex addresses this fundamental problem of global traders who are impatiently waiting to start on their trading expedition with no limit over the deposit and withdrawal.

For traders who are interested in trading directly on the Stock Market, Indices, Forex, Commodities, and Cryptocurrency, Orbitex is their one-stop, all in one platform that lets you do just that without getting a banker or an agent involved and minimizes intrusion and rush in your process. With complete control over your trading experience, Orbitex lets the Orbit Network global traders access the most important virtue of trading – providing a simple, transparent, and comprehensive application available over iOS and Android operating systems.

In spite of the strides the trading experience and trading community has taken, there is still the lingering absence of a decentralized trading platform that supports cryptocurrency payments. Although digital brokerage has caught some speed in recent years, especially for the influx of modern trading platforms, investors still continue to face obstacles to avail of the services offered on them.

Classic methods of approaching trading, however, take the cake for most roadblocks faced. With a feeble attempt to catch on, they have had to develop decentralized offerings with the promise of zero cost and simplification in the process but it still comes with an opaque information system, restrictions on variety and opportunity, and limitations on withdrawal and deposit. Meanwhile, traditional brokerage firms and banks are still involving a third party in the form of an advisor or an agent, compromising privacy, and still under-servicing their patrons while overcharging them.

Orbitex endures to attest that traders can experience trading differently, more privately, with more transparency and more seamlessly. It is the first platform to approach its functioning from a different perspective – from the perspective of its customers and acts in the interests of its customers as a number one priority. Orbitex strives to deliver transparent information, intuitive strategy, and sophisticated and direct access to 5 different markets, through a tiered offering and does not involve the ominous hidden fees making sure the customer is in the driver’s seat of the trade, with a full view of the traffic ahead with there exclusive payment gateway over NYE Coin.

Orbitex was developed and launched by an expert team of developers, software engineers, and designers in between the ensuing global pandemic and still has managed to boast of thousands of customers already. It was built to be a filler in the gap of trading, with the sole thought and purpose of providing its user the most effective, the simplest, and the most transparent method of buying and selling shares, and all of that through a mobile app from the private comfort of your living room minus the slobbering third-party agents looking to make some extra bucks off of you. 

Orbitex now comes with investment opportunities of over trillions of dollars, all of it made available and one tap away from its Orbit Network INC. global members using their mobile application to navigate trading and investment possibilities directly in more than 100 stocks, indices and etc. over their outstanding mobile application.

The application launched its beta version for the first time in August 2020, with access opportunities to some of their private traders. Encouraged by its wild success, the team at Orbitex will finally make an official launch of the most unique trading application of all time over The App Store for iOS users and Google Play Store for Android users. The official launch is scheduled to happen in September of 2020 limited over some locations on the globe, as the team embraces and straps their seatbelts in for its takeoff into the mission of simplifying global trading market for the rest of the world and bringing to people’s phones and electronic devices the wonders of a fully decentralized trading platform for the best customer experience.

Media Details
Company: Orbit Network INC.
Email: [email protected]
Website: https://www.orbitnetwork.com/

Attachment

  • Orbit Network INC.

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.