Simulation Software Market Estimated to Reach USD 26.9 Billion by 2030 Growing at a Whooping CAGR of 13.1% – Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

Use of Technological Advances to Boost Simulation Software Market Growth

New York, US, May 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Market Overview:

According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “Simulation Software Market” information by Deployment, by Components, by Vertical and Region – Forecast to 2030” market size to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 13.4% by 2030.

Market Scope:

The increasing adoption of simulation in healthcare for developing and producing effective vaccines for diseases such as COVID-19, will offer robust opportunities for the market over the forecast period.

Dominant Key Players on Simulation Software Market Covered are:

MSC Software (US)

AnyLogic (US)

PTV Group (Germany)

Honeywell (US)

Simul8 Corporation (UK)

Keysight Technologies (US)

Scalable Networks (US)

Aveva (UK)

Spirent Communications (UK)

Bentley Systems (US)

Synopsys (Canada)

Market USP Exclusively Encompassed:

Market Drivers

Use of Technological Advances to Boost Market Growth

The utilization of technology developments like artificial intelligence (AI) & machine learning in the simulation software will boost productivity and optimize goods that will fuel market expansion even further.

Increase in Data Security Concern to act as Market Restraint

The increase in data security concern and complexities to integrate software may act as market restraints over the forecast period.

Lack of Standard Benchmark to act as Market Challenge

The lack of standard benchmark for measuring outputs may act as a market challenge over the forecast period.

Segmentation of Market Covered in the Research:

The global simulation software market is bifurcated based on vertical, application, deployment, and component.

By component, software will lead the market over the forecast period.

By deployment, the simulation software market is segmented into on-premise and cloud.

By application, the simulation software market is segmented into R&D and eLearning.

By vertical, healthcare will dominate the market over the forecast period.

Regional Analysis

North America to Precede Simulation Software Market

North America is the leading revenue-generating area in the worldwide simulation software industry, having been an early adoption of simulation technology. The increasing use of simulation & analysis across verticals is one of the primary factors driving market growth. The majority of the major vendors have indeed established their headquarters in North America. In North America’s simulation software market, the region has become a pioneer in innovation, R&D, and technological developments. The United States & Canada are the leading contributors to the region’s simulation software market. The region dominated the market, accounting for 34.1 percent of the total revenue. Because of the presence of large players in the United States & Canada, the area is likely to maintain its supremacy within the forecast period. These countries’ businesses have been seen spending in research and development in order to bring technologically advanced products to market. Furthermore, the region is renowned for being an early user of cutting-edge technology. The market is likely to develop significantly in the forecast period, due to the surging number of SME units within the region and the increased focus on R&D activities in North America. Furthermore, governments in the region are always focused on innovation and investment in order to create a more environmentally friendly working environment. Companies are utilizing simulators to test product viability prior to manufacturing it, as regulations governing a healthy working environment in the region become more stringent. Furthermore, in this region, the government’s smart city programs have impacted the use of simulation & analytic technology to improve monitoring and surveillance.

APAC to Have Favorable Growth in Simulation Software Market

During the projection period, APAC is expected to have significant expansion in the manufacturing & IT industries. The presence of a huge population, increasing infrastructure and technology, and wealth of resources are all contributing to the region’s simulation software market’s growth. The governments of India and China have accelerated the development and verification of automobiles, IT-related products & services, and defence equipment in the industrial sector. Due to technical improvements and the use of simulation and analytic technology, the industry is expected to rise rapidly. The rapid growth of the domestic market, and also global firms in the region, is also a key element in the region’s simulation software industry. Over the projected period, the Asia Pacific market is expected to grow at the fastest rate. Increased industrial operations in regional industries & sectors, like automotive and healthcare, can be ascribed to the rapid expansion. Construction & healthcare verticals are growing in countries like Japan and India, which is driving regional market growth.

COVID-19 Impact on the Global Simulation Software Market

The COVID-19 epidemic has had an impact on all aspects of society, which includes individuals and corporations. The internet ecosystem indeed has become increasingly important around the world. The reliance on online enterprises has expanded dramatically as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak. BFSI, manufacturing, healthcare & life sciences, retail, automotive, transportation, & logistics, to name a few industries, are all using the internet to provide essential services to their customers. Simulation software simply put is a tool that allows you to build a simulated real-time environment in which you may test the efficacy and usability of various items. Following the pandemic, vendors have seen an upsurge in demand for simulation systems. The virus’s transmission as well as the effectiveness of social distance will be studied using simulation software.

Government limitations in reaction to the COVID-19 pandemic have pushed employees to WFH (work from home), or even ‘stay at home.’ As a result, technology has grown increasingly vital in both professional and personal lives. Despite the growing importance of technology, many companies still do not provide a “cyber-safe” remote-working environment. Whereas business meetings used to be held in person, the majority now take place online. Simulation software providers are actively working to tackle the COVID-19 problem by providing simulation studies of the disease’s spread. In order to preserve their competitive post in the industry, the vendors have also offered new products and services. Automobile makers can test numerous vehicle models in a virtual environment using simulation software before deciding on and completing the final car. Simulation software’s advantages, such as lower production costs and lower training costs, are likely to fuel the simulation software market.

