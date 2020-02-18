Singapore Airlines to cut flights as coronavirus epidemic hits demand

Singapore Airlines Ltd will temporarily cut flights across its global network in the three months to May, it said on Tuesday, as a coronavirus epidemic hits demand for services to the Asian city state, as well as through the key transit hub.
