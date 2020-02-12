Singapore bank DBS evacuates 300 staff at head office after coronavirus case emerges

Singapore’s biggest bank DBS evacuated 300 staff from its head office on Wednesday as a precautionary measure following a confirmed coronavirus case at the lender, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters.
