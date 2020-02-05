Singapore business gathering linked to virus cases overseas

An international business gathering at a plush Singapore hotel has been linked to coronavirus cases reported in Malaysia and South Korea, evidence of human-to-human spread outside China that health authorities say is deeply concerning.
