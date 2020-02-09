Singapore kicks off depleted air show amid coronavirus clampdown

Organizers scrambled on Sunday to shore up the Singapore Airshow, which is going ahead under a cloud of health and economic concerns after dozens of exhibitors pulled out of Asia’s largest aerospace gathering due to coronavirus fears.
