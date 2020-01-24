Singapore ramps up virus fight, reviving memories of SARS pandemic

Schools in Singapore asked parents to declare overseas holiday plans as authorities screened travelers at air, land and sea checkpoints on Friday, to combat the spread of a deadly flu virus that has revived memories of the SARS pandemic in 2003.
