Singer attacked with paint at pro-Hong Kong democracy rally in Taiwan

Hong Kong singer and activist Denise Ho was attacked on Sunday by a masked man who threw red paint at her at a rally in Taiwan held in support of anti-government protests in Hong Kong.
