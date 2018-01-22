Singer Neil Diamond diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease, to retire from touring

(Reuters) – U.S. singer-songwriter Neil Diamond, one of pop music’s all-time best-selling artists, has been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease and plans to retire from touring, his official website said on Monday.
