Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Singing Machine CEO Discusses Revenue Drivers and More in Audio Interview with SmallCapVoice.com

Singing Machine CEO Discusses Revenue Drivers and More in Audio Interview with SmallCapVoice.com

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

Singing Machine CEO Discusses Revenue Drivers and More

Speaking with SCV’s Stuart Smith, Gary Atkinson, Singing Machine CEO, mentioned how home entertainment became vitally important in 2020 driving sales for the Company’s consumer karaoke products in 2020.

Speaking with SCV’s Stuart Smith, Gary Atkinson, Singing Machine CEO, mentioned how home entertainment became vitally important in 2020 driving sales for the Company’s consumer karaoke products in 2020.

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — SmallCapVoice.com Inc. (“SCV”) announces the availability of a new interview with The Singing Machine Company, Inc. (“Singing Machine” or the “Company”) (OTCQX: SMDM) – the worldwide leader in consumer karaoke products – to discuss the Company’s stellar second quarter financial results, the moves made in 2021 and the focus for 2022.

Speaking with SCV’s Stuart Smith, Gary Atkinson, Singing Machine CEO, mentioned how home entertainment became vitally important in 2020 driving sales for the Company’s consumer karaoke products in 2020. This strong demand developed through the global pandemic in 2020 continues to provide tailwinds for the company in 2021. He continued to note the other drivers behind the Company’s strong revenues and net income for the second quarter ended September 30th, 2021. With a powerful distribution model already established with big-box retailers like Costco and e-commerce sites like Amazon, the Company can now focus on its growing subscription-based revenue model.

Other highlights discussed in the interview include the successful completion of a $10 million private placement in August, the transformation of the shareholder base by bringing in a group of well-respected institutional funds, and the further development of the music subscription revenue model with strategic investor and partner, Stingray Group, Inc.

In the interview, Atkinson stated, “The reason I’m so excited having Stingray be one our lead investors is they are a large technology and music content company. They have been our long-time partner and they power our digital karaoke content sales. The reason they made this investment in us, and the reason why this is potentially such a transformative event, is because they see us sell over a million karaoke units a year…the partnership with Stingray now allows for the music subscriptions sales and strengthens us to help build another recurring revenue model.”

Atkinson continued, “One of the big things that we are working on right now is the up list process to a national exchange. We think that a listing on a national exchange will broaden the audience of the people that can transact in our stock. We are also working on bolstering our cash flow position, getting out inventory levels back in line, and really taking advantage of the demand that is out there.”

The full interview can be heard at: https://www.smallcapvoice.com/interview-singing-machine-smdm/.

About The Singing Machine

Singing Machine® is the leading provider of karaoke products to consumers across the world. The Company offers the industry’s widest line of at-home and in-car karaoke entertainment products, which allow consumers to find a machine that suits their needs and skill level. The Company’s products are sold in over 25,000 locations worldwide, including at well-known retailers such as Amazon, Costco, Sam’s Club, Target, and Walmart. As the most recognized brand in karaoke, Singing Machine products incorporate the latest technology and provide access to over 100,000 songs for streaming through its mobile app and select WiFi-capable products. To learn more, go to www.singingmachine.com.

About SmallCapVoice.com

SmallCapVoice.com, Inc. is a recognized corporate investor relations firm, with clients nationwide, known for its ability to help emerging growth companies, small-cap and micro-cap stocks build a following among retail and institutional investors. SmallCapVoice.com utilizes its stock newsletter to feature its daily stock picks, podcasts, as well as its clients’ financial news releases. SmallCapVoice.com also offers individual investors all the tools they need to make informed decisions about the stocks in which they are interested. Tools like stock charts, stock alerts, and Company Information Sheets can assist with investing in stocks that are traded on the OTCMarkets. To learn more about SmallCapVoice.com and its services, please visit https://www.smallcapvoice.com/small-cap-stock-otc-investor-relations-financial-public-relations/.

Socialize with SmallCapVoice and their clients at 

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SmallCapVoice/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/smallcapvoice
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/smallcapvoice/ 

Forward Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about the Company’s business based, in part, on assumptions made by management and include, but are not limited to statements about our financial statements for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021. You should review our risk factors in our SEC filings which are incorporated herein by reference. Such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and the company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release.

Investor Relations Contact:
Brendan Hopkins
(407) 645-5295
investors@singingmachine.com
www.singingmachine.com
www.singingmachine.com/investors

SmallCapVoice.com 
Stuart T. Smith
512-267-2430
Info@SmallCapVoice.com

Source: SmallCapVoice.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8dadbdb7-e9d9-424a-9cb2-46b5f035666c

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.