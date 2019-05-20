Single-Cell Analysis Market to rise at a healthy 15.4% CAGR till 2025; Consumables Segment Held Dominant Share – TMR

Global Single-cell Analysis Market to Exhibit 15.4% of CAGR Due to Robust Government Funding for Research, Says TMR

Albany, New York, May 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Technological advancements such as digital dielectrophoretic sorting and fluorescence-activated cell sorting are expected to propel the growth of the single-cell analysis market . These techniques have made way for the precise isolation of selected single cells. This improves the accuracy and efficiency of single-cell analysis, making it more useful for a wide range of applications.

The single-cell analysis market is expected to reach US$6.4 bn in evaluation by 2025 end. The market was evaluated at US$2 bn in 2016 and is expected to clock 15.4% CAGR during 2017-2025. On the basis of product type, the market is divided into consumables and instrument segment. Among these, the consumable category registered dominance in 2016. Similarly, region wise, North America is expected to register the highest total revenues during 2017-2025. Growing chronic illnesses are expected to drive significant growth in the region.

Additionally, increasing demand for analyzing genome is a major boost for the single-cell analysis market. Single cell techniques can make way for understanding transcriptome, quantifying metabolome and proteome. New techniques like situ hybridization or FISH do not require isolation of cells. These are popularly used in analysis of tissues and pose a challenge to the growth of the single-cell analysis market. However, growing advancements in mass spectrometry are making way for larger application of single-cell analysis techniques, keeping growth trajectory on track.

The single cell-analysis market is a competitive and fragmented market, with several large players established in various regions around the world. Some key players in the global single-cell analysis market are Illumina, Inc.; Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.; Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.; Qiagen N.V.; Beckman Coulter, and Merck Millipore GmbH.

Single-Cell Consumables to Create New Opportunities

Single-cell consumables are expected to register robust growth, thanks to consumable products which were dominant in 2016. The consumables in the market are growing, thanks to growing research in the field. Additionally, repeat orders for kits and reagents are expected to further growth. This demand is also expected to increase revenue margins in the near future. The consumables are gaining significant traction in NGS technique which improves the accuracy of single-cell analysis. Moreover, sequencing applications are also followed by PCR systems, driving robust growth for the single-cell analysis market.

Major drivers behind this growth are early detection and early diagnosis systems emphasized by medical professionals. This is resulting in technological advancements which are more accurate, deliver faster results, and are cost-efficient. The single cell-analysis market products are gaining increased application in epigenetic, proteomics, transcriptomic, and genomic studies.

Additionally, the single cell-analysis techniques are making way for better analysis at molecular level. Its application in diagnosis of cancer genomes, neurology, and prenatal screening are expected to grow further in the near future, due to growing research in this field.

Infectious Disease Detection to Drive Robust Growth

In 2016, over 3.7 million Americans were diagnosed with parasitic and infectious diseases. According to Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), nearly 280,000 of these visits included visits to the emergency department. The rise of infectious diseases can be attributed to several factors including environmental pollution, microbial activity in the food, and diseases transferred from animals to humans. These growth in these infections can be controlled at early stages with medical investigations at molecular level. Additionally, the growing investments of government to stop contamination at national level can boost the prospects of the single-cell analysis market further.

Rising heart failure, cancer, renal diseases, and organ transplants also drive the single-cell analysis market. Additionally, growing investments in healthcare in emerging economies are expected to result in significant growth for the single-cell analysis market.

This review is based on Transparency Market Research’s report, titled “Single-Cell Analysis Market (Product – Instruments, Consumables; End User – Hospitals, Research Labs, Diagnostic Centers, Biotechnology and Biopharmaceutical Companies) – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2017 – 2025.”

