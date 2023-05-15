The USA single-use gastroscopes market held a market share of 94.5% of the North American market in 2022.USA is one of the largest markets for single-use gastroscopes. The increasing prevalence of gastrointestinal disorders and diseases, the growing demand for minimally invasive procedures, and the need for cost-effective endoscopic devices are expected to drive market growth in the coming years.

NEWARK, Del, May 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — As per Future Market Insights’ latest industry analysis, the valuation for the global Single-Use Gastroscopes Market was around US$ 167.2 Million in 2022 and is projected to exhibit a CAGR growth of close to 15.6% over the forecast period, with an estimated valuation of US$ 807.8 Million in 2033.

Gastroscopes are medical instruments used to examine the inside of a person’s digestive tract, specifically the esophagus, stomach, and duodenum. They consist of a long, flexible tube with a camera and light source at the end, allowing doctors to see the inside of the digestive tract and potentially identify any issues or abnormalities. Gastroscopes are typically used during a procedure called an esophagogastroduodenoscopy (EGD) which involves inserting the scope through the mouth and down into the digestive tract.

Disposable gastroscopes eliminate the risk of cross-contamination and reduce the need for sterilization, making them more convenient and cost-effective for healthcare providers. Some manufacturers have also introduced single-use disposable gastroscopes that are lightweight, portable, and easy to use.

For Details on Vendors and Their Offerings – Request your Sample Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-17188

Gastroscopy device that is lightweight, portable, and easy to use is the ‘SlimView Gastrocam’. The SlimView Gastrocam is a cutting-edge gastroscopy system designed to provide efficient and comfortable examination of the gastrointestinal tract.

Manufacturers are investing heavily in research and development to create advanced gastroscopes that are more efficient, accurate, and patient-friendly.

For instance, In May 2023, FDA has approved the new EVIS X1 endoscopy system from Olympus Corporation, along with two gastrointestinal endoscopes that are compatible with it: the GIF-1100 gastrointestinal videoscope, which is intended for use in the upper digestive tract, which includes the oesophagus, stomach, and duodenum.

The global Single-Use Gastroscopes market has been experiencing steady growth in recent years due to several factors, including the rising prevalence of gastrointestinal disorders, an aging population, and advancements in endoscopic technologies

Overall, these factors are contributing to the growth of the Single-Use Gastroscopes market, and are expected to continue to drive demand for effective and innovative applications options in the coming years.

Key Takeaways:

GERD is the leading segment as application among patients and professionals, and held about 34.5% market share in 2022, gastroscopes allow doctors to directly visualize the inside of the esophagus and stomach, and to take biopsies or remove small tissue samples for further testing.

By end user, the hospitals dominated the global Single-Use Gastroscopes market withholding the total market share of about 46.4% by the end of 2022, owing to the convenience and ease of accessibility to new technological advanced applications.

By region, North America is leading in the global Single-Use Gastroscopes market with U.S. contributing around 94.5% value share to the regional market in 2022

“Increasing adoption of Single-Use Gastroscopes and growing awareness and diagnosis of the gastrointestinal diseases to create lucrative potential for the market to grow,” says an analyst at Future Market Insights (FMI).

Market Competition:

Major players in the single-use gastroscope market use partnerships, acquisitions, mergers, and other corporate growth strategies to expand their businesses. The focus of major players is on tactics like increasing sales and applying new technologies for the development of novel products.

In January 2022, Two of PENTAX Medical’s most recent inventions, the i20c video endoscope series and PENTAX Medical INSPIRA, have received CE certification. The new video processor, which was created with the needs of healthcare providers in mind, retains compatibility with current endoscope models from PENTAX Medical while also setting new benchmarks when used with the i20c video endoscope generation.

In April 2023, Boston Scientific acquired Apollo Endo-surgery. Apollo is involved in designing, development, and marketing of next-generation, less invasive medical devices. This acquisition will enhance Boston’s gastrointestinal therapeutic endoscopy and endobariatrics portfolio.

Ask More About This Market Analysis of the Top Regions @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-17188

Key Players:

Ambu A/S

Boston Scientific Corporation

Fujifilm Holdings Corporation

HOYA Corporation

Olympus Corporation

Pentax Medical

KARL STORZ SE & Co. KG

Medtronic

Others

What Does the Report Cover?

Future Market Insights offers a unique perspective and actionable insights on the Single-Use Gastroscopes market in its latest study, presenting a historical demand assessment of 2017 to 2022 and projections for 2023 to 2033. The global Single-Use Gastroscopes market is segmented in detail to cover every aspect of the market and present a complete market intelligence approach to the reader.

The research study is based on applications – (GERD, chronic gastritis, gastric ulcers, Barrett’s esophagus, others), end users — (hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, specialty clinics, diagnostic centers) & across ten regions of the world.

Key Segments Covered:

By Application:

GERD

Chronic Gastritis

Gastric Ulcers

Barrett’s Esophagus

Others

By End User:

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Specialty Clinics

Diagnostic Centers

Table of Content (ToC):

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand Side Trends

1.3. Supply-Side Side Trends

1.4. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

2.3. Inclusions and Exclusions

3. Key Market Trends

3.1. Key Trends Impacting the Market

3.2. Innovation / Development Trends

4. Value-Added Insights

4.1. Disease Epidemiology

4.2. Patent Analysis

4.3. Recent Product Approvals/Launches

4.4. Value Chain Analysis

4.5. Regulatory Scenario

4.6. PESTLE Analysis

4.7. Porter’s Analysis

5. Market Background

5.1. Macro-Economic Factors

5.1.1. Global GDP Growth Outlook

5.1.2. Global Healthcare Spending Outlook

5.1.3. Global Disposable Endoscopy Market Overview

5.2. Forecast Factors – Relevance & Impact

5.2.1. Increasing Prevalence of Gastric Acidity

5.2.2. Treatment Seeking Rate (%)

5.2.3. Adoption of Various Applications

5.2.4. Greater Demand for Non-Invasive Procedures

5.2.5. Increasing Initiatives by Manufacturers to Educate the General Population

5.2.6. Technological Advancements in Applications

5.2.7. Availability of Newer Applications

5.3. Market Dynamics

5.3.1. Drivers

5.3.2. Restraints

5.3.3. Opportunity Analysis

6. COVID-19 Crisis Analysis

6.1. COVID-19 and Impact Analysis

6.1.1. By Application

6.1.2. By End User

6.1.3. By Country

6.2. 2022 Market Scenario

Buy Now to Gain Access to Detailed Information About Each Segment and Identify Key Trends, Drivers, and Challenges in the Market @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/17188

Have a Look at Related Reports of the Healthcare domain:

Surgical Sphincteroplasty Market Size: Surgical Sphincteroplasty Market analysis report, the market valuation stands at US$ 1.5 Billion in 2021 and is expected to rise at a CAGR of 7.4% during the forecasted period of 2022 to 2032.

Bone Densitometers Market Share: The bone densitometers market is poised to register a CAGR of 7.2% from 2022 to 2032. The bone densitometers market size is projected to account for around US$ 1.7 Billion in 2032, up from US$ 1.12 Billion in 2022.

Breast Imaging Market Overview: The breast imaging market is anticipated to expand with a CAGR of 7.1% from 2022 to 2032, reaching US$ 8.5 Billion by 2032 from US$ 4.3 Billion in 2022.

Caprolactam Market Outlook: The caprolactam market is anticipated to record a CAGR of 3.9% during the forecast period (2022 to 2032). The caprolactam market is expected to be valued at US$ 15.0 Billion in 2022 and is likely to reach US$ 21.9 Billion by 2032.

Single-use Bioprocessing Probes and Sensors Market Trends: The Global Market is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 9.8 Billion by the end of 2032 by growing at a CAGR of 13.8% during the forecasted period.

Hydrogel-based Drug Delivery System Market Analysis: Newly-released Hydrogel-based Drug Delivery System Market analysis report by Future Market Insights shows that global sales of Hydrogel-based Drug Delivery Systems in 2021 were held at US$ 6.7 Billion. With 8.8%, the projected market growth from 2022 to 2032 is expected to be significantly higher than the historical growth.

Medical Chairs Market Forecast: The global demand for the medical chairs market stood at around US$ 7.3 Billion in 2021 and is slated to increase at a CAGR of 6.0% to reach a valuation of US$ 13.7 Billion by 2032.

Veterinary Orthopedics Market Growth: Newly-released Veterinary Orthopedics industry analysis report by Future Market Insights shows that global sales of Veterinary Orthopedics in 2021 were held at US$ 570.5 Million. With 9.4%, the projected market growth from 2022 to 2032 is expected to be significantly higher than the historical growth.

Dental Plaster Market Status: The global dental plaster market is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 140.8 Million in 2022, and expand at a CAGR of 5.4% to reach US$ 238.6 Million by the end of 2032.

Carbon Dioxide Incubators Market Revenue: The global carbon dioxide incubators market is forecasted to register a steady CAGR of 5.3% throughout the forecast period, 2022 to 2032.

About Future Market Insights, Inc.

Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, Stevie Award – recipient market research organization, and a member of Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) provides in-depth insights into governing factors elevating the demand in the market. It discloses opportunities that will favor the market growth in various segments on the basis of Source, Application, Sales Channel, and End Use over the next 10 years.

Contact:

Future Market Insights, Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware – 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Browse All Reports: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports

LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs