SAN DIEGO, Feb. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: OMIC), a company leveraging novel next-generation sequencing (NGS) and multiomics technologies to empower researchers and clinicians, today announced the launch of its Max Read™ Kits for single cell applications on the company’s G4 Sequencing Platform at the Advances in Genome Biology and Technology (AGBT) 23rd General Meeting, taking place February 6–9, 2023, in Hollywood, Florida.

The Max Read Kits boost the potential output of the G4 to a market-leading 3.2 billion reads per run on a benchtop system for single cell sequencing. The kits, specifically designed to match the format of popular 10x Genomics assays, enable users the flexibility to sequence 4, 8, 12, or 16 samples per run, each in its own lane. The company plans for the sequencing kits to be priced at $1 per million reads and provide 800 million reads per flow cell with 80–90% Q30 quality.

“We believe the combination of speed, flexibility, cost, and power that the Max Read Kits provide will firmly establish the G4 as the leading benchtop system for customers running single cell applications,” said Drew Spaventa, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Singular Genomics. “We look forward to sharing data at AGBT and to begin shipping to our customers in the second quarter of this year.”

Singular Genomics also increased the quality specifications for the G4 Sequencing Platform, including the F2 and F3 flow cells, to 80–90% Q30 quality, and raised the throughput range of the F2 and F3 flow cells to up to 250 million and up to 450 million reads, respectively.

“We have seen consistent improvement on the throughput of our flow cells and, for certain applications, we are now achieving up to 1.8 billion reads per run on the F3 flow cells. We’ve been especially pleased with the quality of data coming from our F3 flow cells and are excited to start sending these to select customers later this month,” added Spaventa.

The company will provide additional details on Max Read Kits and F3 Flow Cell Kit data during the AGBT meeting, including a presentation by Eli Glezer, Ph.D., Co-Founder and Chief Scientific Officer of Singular Genomics, on Wednesday, February 8, 2023, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

Singular Genomics is a life science technology company that develops next-generation sequencing and multiomics technologies. The commercially available G4 Sequencing Platform is a powerful, highly versatile benchtop genomic sequencer designed to produce fast and accurate results. In development, the PX system leverages Singular’s proprietary sequencing technology, applying it as an in-situ readout to look at RNA and proteins in single cells and tissue. With these products, Singular Genomics’ mission is to empower researchers and clinicians to advance science and medicine. Visit www.singulargenomics.com for more information.

Certain statements contained in this press release, other than historical information, constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements include and are not limited to quotes from management and statements regarding: (i) our ability to successfully manufacture and commercialize the G4, Max Read Kits and other consumable kits in accordance with our timelines, objectives and specifications; (ii) the performance of the G4; (iii) the market opportunities for the G4; and (iv) the ability of the G4 to successfully compete with existing and new products offered by our competitors. Any such forward-looking statements are based on our management’s current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual future results to differ materially from our management’s current expectations or those implied by our forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include and are not limited to our limited history of manufacturing and commercializing our products or technology and the risk factors described in more detail in our most recent filings on Forms 10-K and 10-Q and in other filings that we make with the SEC from time to time, including our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended September 30, 2022, filed with the SEC on November 7, 2022. Accordingly, you should not rely on forward-looking statements as predictions of future events or our future performance. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein, whether as a result of any new information, future events, changed circumstances or otherwise.

