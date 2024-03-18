SAN DIEGO, March 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: OMIC), a company leveraging novel next-generation sequencing (NGS) and spatial multiomics technologies to empower researchers and clinicians, today highlighted recent corporate achievements and reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2023.

“We ended 2023 on a strong note, shipping our largest number of quarterly instruments to-date,” said Drew Spaventa, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Singular Genomics. “We continue to build momentum in early 2024 with the recent unveiling of the G4X, the first in situ spatial sequencer. The G4X brings sequencing into tissue sections, offering new capabilities and novel data streams with industry-leading throughput and cost.”

Fourth Quarter and Recent Financial Highlights

Generated revenue of $1.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2023, representing growth of 41% compared to prior year period and 134% compared to the third quarter of 2023.

Shipped eight G4 systems in the fourth quarter of 2023, increasing the total number of commercial systems shipped to 24 as of the end of the fourth quarter of 2023.

Implemented additional cost-cutting measures in March 2024 to support the Company’s launch into spatial sequencing, including a workforce reduction of approximately 20%, to reduce operating expenses and extend cash runway.

Product Roadmap Highlights

Unveiled the G4X™ Spatial Sequencer, a high-throughput in situ spatial sequencing platform capable of simultaneous direct RNA sequencing, targeted transcriptomics, proteomics and fluorescent H&E from formalin-fixed, paraffin-embedded (FFPE) tissues. The G4X is expected to be the only instrument to offer the capabilities for both NGS and tissue-based in situ spatial multiomics including: Industry-leading Throughput – An imaging area of 40 cm 2 per run across four spatial flow cells is expected to dramatically increase sample throughput while retaining flexibility for smaller runs. Rapid Turn-around-time – With a specialized tissue transfer process, streamlined sample preparation workflow, and high-speed single-day sequencing, users will have the ability to go from sample-to-discovery in just three days. Cost-Effectiveness – With its unprecedented throughput, the G4X will significantly reduce the cost per sample to less than half that of alternative approaches, making spatial multiomics more accessible. Upgrades expected to be available to G4 customers by the end of 2024, and to launch an early access program at the same time.

Announced updates to the G4 benchtop sequencing system including: Increased sequencing quality with G4 runs now averaging above 90% bases ≥ Q30; raised specifications to 85% bases ≥ Q30. Showcased Singular Connect™, a web-based application for remote real-time monitoring of runs, results viewing, and instrument and team management.



Fourth Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Revenue for the fourth quarter of 2023 was $1.1 million, compared to $0.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, representing growth of 41% compared to the prior year period, primarily driven by eight instrument shipments during the quarter.

Operating expenses for the fourth quarter of 2023 totaled $24.8 million, compared to $22.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2022. Operating expenses included non-cash stock-based compensation of $2.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2023 and $3.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2022. The year over year increase was primarily driven by the timing of expenses related to certain compensation and benefits and severance costs.

Net loss for the fourth quarter of 2023 was $23.2 million, or a loss of $0.32 per common share, compared to $21.1 million, or a loss of $0.29 per common share, in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Full Year 2023 Financial Results

Revenue for the full year of 2023 was $2.9 million compared to $0.8 million in 2022. We began recognizing revenue on sales of the G4 in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Operating expenses for 2023 totaled $102.2 million compared to $93.5 million in 2022. Operating expenses included non-cash stock-based compensation expense of $11.4 million in 2023 and $13.7 million in 2022. The year-over-year increase in total operating expenses was driven primarily by scaling headcount and infrastructure to support growth, including the G4 commercial launch and advancements of the product pipeline and R&D roadmap.

Net loss for 2023 was $94.8 million, or a loss of $1.30 per common share, compared to $90.9 million, or a loss of $1.28 per common share, in 2022.

Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments, excluding restricted cash, as of December 31, 2023 totaled $173.9 million.

Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. Statements of Operations (In thousands, except share and per share amounts) Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 (Unaudited) Revenue $ 1,081 $ 765 $ 2,911 $ 765 Cost of revenue 1,538 789 3,469 789 Gross margin (457 ) (24 ) (558 ) (24 ) Operating expenses: Research and development 11,690 10,760 47,764 46,199 Selling, general and administrative 13,134 11,746 54,479 47,264 Total operating expenses 24,824 22,506 102,243 93,463 Loss from operations (25,281 ) (22,530 ) (102,801 ) (93,487 ) Other income (expense): Interest expense (287 ) (243 ) (1,101 ) (763 ) Interest and other income 2,319 1,672 9,082 3,371 Total other income 2,032 1,429 7,981 2,608 Net loss $ (23,249 ) $ (21,101 ) $ (94,820 ) $ (90,879 ) Net loss per share: Basic and diluted net loss per share $ (0.32 ) $ (0.29 ) $ (1.30 ) $ (1.28 ) Weighted-average shares used to compute basic and diluted net loss per share 73,550,771 71,584,976 72,796,250 71,148,076