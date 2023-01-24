Investors can contact the law firm at no cost to learn more about recovering their losses

The Portnoy Law Firm advises Singularity Future Technology Ltd. f/k/a Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd. ("Singularity" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: SGLY) investors that a lawsuit filed on behalf of investors that purchased Singularity securities (NASDAQ: SGLY) between February 12, 2021 and November 17, 2022, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period").

The lawsuit claims that Singularity, a company, and its leaders made false statements and hid information during a certain period of time.

The lawsuit claims that Singularity, a company, and its leaders made false statements and hid information during a certain period of time. This includes concealing the past of the former CEO, Yang Jie, who had an arrest warrant and a history of forgery in China, as well as his connections to other companies. The lawsuit also alleges that the company’s leaders did not disclose material information about business transactions and connections of independent director John Levy, and that the company’s internal controls were inadequate. As a result of these actions, the company was under investigation by the United States Attorney’s Office, the SEC, and faced potential delisting by NASDAQ. The lawsuit argues that these false statements and concealments caused investors harm when the truth was revealed.

