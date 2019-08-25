Sink or Swim? UK’s Johnson takes G7 ocean dip

Facing accusations from political opponents of being out at sea over his Brexit strategy, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson strode into the Atlantic Ocean for a bracing dip on Sunday before tackling trade talks with western allies at a G7 summit.
