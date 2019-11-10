Sinking suburban ‘home’ drifts down Thames in watery climate protest

A floating mock-up of a typical British suburban home was seen slowly sinking into the Thames in central London on Sunday in a protest organized by Extinction Rebellion to demand politicians fighting a Dec. 12 general election act on climate change.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Bolivian protest leader calls on Morales to resign - November 10, 2019
- Violence spreads across Hong Kong’s New Territories in 24th weekend of unrest - November 10, 2019
- Bolivia’s Morales cornered into calling new elections; rivals demand he step aside - November 10, 2019