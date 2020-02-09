Sinn Fein demands place in Irish government after electoral ‘revolution’

Left-wing Irish nationalist party Sinn Fein on Sunday demanded to be part of the next Irish government after tallies indicated it secured the most votes in an election that leader Mary Lou McDonald described as a ballot box “revolution”.
