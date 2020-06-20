SINTX TECHNOLOGIES ANNOUNCES SARS-COV-2 TESTING RESULTS

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, June 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — SINTX Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SINT) (“SINTX” or the “Company”), an original equipment manufacturer (OEM) ceramics company focused on silicon nitride and its applications, today announced that in a controlled laboratory study, the SARS-CoV-2 virus was inactivated when exposed to SINTX’s sintered silicon nitride powder. The Company expects to share additional data soon, once the findings are published in a rapid-review forum.

“The preliminary results are encouraging,” said Dr. Sonny Bal, CEO of SINTX. “The antiviral data are consistent with the well-established anti-bacterial properties of SINTX’s silicon nitride, and with previously reported effectiveness against several single-strand RNA viruses. Additional testing at independent, outside laboratories is in progress to corroborate the effectiveness of silicon nitride against SARS-CoV-2.”

SINTX is committed to the scientific integrity of its R&D programs and has invested heavily in the careful verification of its reported findings. No representations are made as to the effectiveness of silicon nitride in consumer products, whether medical or otherwise. Investors are cautioned against making any assumptions based on the experimental results reported herein.

About SINTX Technologies, Inc.

SINTX Technologies is an OEM ceramics company that develops and commercializes silicon nitride for medical and non-medical applications. The core strength of SINTX Technologies is the manufacturing, research, and development of silicon nitride ceramics for external partners. The Company manufactures silicon nitride material and components in its FDA registered and ISO 13485 certified facility.

For more information on SINTX Technologies or its silicon nitride material platform, please visit www.sintx.com .

