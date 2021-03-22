SINTX Technologies Issues 2020 10-K and Announces Investor Conference Call

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, March 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — SINTX Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SINT) (“SINTX” or the “Company”) ( www.sintx.com ), an original equipment manufacturer (OEM) of silicon nitride ceramic for medical and non-medical applications, announced today the filing of its 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020.

2020 represented SINTX’s second full year as an advanced materials company. As COVID-19 spread and negatively impacted multiple potential opportunities, the Company was able to quickly and successfully adjust its 2020 strategic plan and capitalize on the discovery that its silicon nitride rapidly inactivates the SARS-CoV-2 virus. SINTX aggressively invested in key personnel, new collaborations with university and government laboratories, and new capital equipment. SINTX was able to engage with new partners and begin supporting their development of new antipathogenic products across a wide range of applications. SINTX is now leveraging the foundational successes of 2020 and is excited about its future. 2021 represents SINTX’s 25th year in business.

SINTX plans to host a conference call to provide an update on the business. The call is scheduled for Tuesday, March 30, 2021 at 1:30 p.m. ET. The call can be accessed through dial-in: Toll-free 877-524-8416; International 412-902-1028. For those who are not available to listen to the call, a digital replay will be archived on the News & Media section of the SINTX website under Presentations.

Questions will not be taken during the call. Investors and interested parties may submit questions prior to the call via email to [email protected] . Questions will be accepted through 9:00 a.m. ET, on Thursday, March 22, 2021.

About SINTX Technologies, Inc.

SINTX Technologies is an OEM ceramics company that develops and commercializes silicon nitride for medical and non-medical applications. The core strength of SINTX Technologies is the manufacturing, research, and development of silicon nitride ceramics for external partners. The Company presently manufactures silicon nitride powders and components in its FDA registered, ISO 9001:2015 certified, ISO 13485:2016 certified, and AS9100D certified manufacturing facility.

For more information on SINTX Technologies or its silicon nitride material platform, please visit www.sintx.com .

