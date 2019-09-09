Breaking News
SINTX TECHNOLOGIES PROVIDES UPDATES ON PATENT FILINGS

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, Sept. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — SINTX Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SINT) (the “Company”), an OEM ceramics company that develops and commercializes silicon nitride for medical and non-medical applications, today provided an update on its patent portfolio.

The Company announced the provisional filing of a new patent titled “Methods of Surface Functionalization of Zirconia-Toughened Alumina with Silicon Nitride.” “This innovation expands the scope of our technology yet further, by enabling the surface transformation of zirconia-toughened alumina (ZTA), a material widely used in hip replacements worldwide,” said Dr. Sonny Bal, Chairman of SINTX Technologies. “ZTA has proven durability as a weight-bearing implant for decades, but its surface chemistry precludes bone healing. By 3-D laser-patterning silicon nitride into microscopic surface wells on ZTA, we combined the best properties of two different ceramics into one composite structure. A parallel project is targeting similar surface treatment of orthopaedic titanium alloy as well, in order to add the osteointegrative and antibacterial properties of silicon nitride to that widely-used material. These technologies, detailed in forthcoming publications, will expand the range of opportunities for SINTX,” added Dr. Bal.

SINTX updated the status of its 2018 provisional patent filing on the anti-viral properties of silicon nitride. The provisional filing has been transitioned to Non-provisional and PCT International Applications. The patent application relates to breakthrough research findings that identified a new property of proprietary silicon nitride. SINTX investigators led by Dr. Giuseppe Pezzotti, a professor at the Kyoto Institute of Technology (Japan) and consultant to SINTX, developed micromeritic silicon nitride powders as well as bulk surfaces that have shown in in vitro studies to be effective against several strains of commonly prevalent viruses – including Influenza A virus (H1N1), the virus responsible for the 2009 flu pandemic. As one application, thin, transparent coatings of silicon nitride have been applied to glass, toward developing antimicrobial solutions for the touchscreen glass industry. Several publications over the past 12 months attest to the scientific foundations of this work.

About SINTX Corporation

SINTX Technologies is an OEM ceramics company that develops and commercializes silicon nitride for medical and non-medical applications. The core strength of SINTX Technologies is the manufacturing, research, and development of silicon nitride ceramics for external partners. The Company presently manufactures silicon nitride spinal implants in its FDA and ANVISA registered and ISO 13485 certified manufacturing facility for CTL-Amedica, the exclusive retail channel for silicon nitride spinal implants.

For more information on SINTX Technologies or its silicon nitride material platform, please visit www.sintx.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (“PSLRA”) that are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made and reflect management’s current estimates, projections, expectations and beliefs. There can be no assurance that any of the anticipated results will occur on a timely basis or at all due to certain risks and uncertainties, a discussion of which can be found in SINTX’s Risk Factors disclosure in its Annual Report on Form 10-K, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on March 11, 2019, and in SINTX’s other filings with the SEC. SINTX disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements. SINTX undertakes no obligation to publicly revise or update the forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date of this report.

