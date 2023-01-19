SALT LAKE CITY, Jan. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — SINTX Technologies, Inc. ( www.sintx.com ) (NASDAQ: SINT) (“SINTX” or the “Company”), an original equipment manufacturer of advanced ceramics, announced today select preliminary unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2022. These results are subject to the completion of the Company’s year-end financial reporting processes, reviews, and audit.

Preliminary unaudited estimated revenue was approximately $770k in Q4 2022 and $1.6 million for the year ended December 31, 2022. The Company continued quarter-on-quarter revenue growth throughout 2022 and exceeded the annual revenue of any prior year since selling the spine business in 2018.

Government contracts and grants in biomedical and technical ceramics fields made up $521k in Q4 2022 and $962k for the full year. Sources of commercial revenue included products for aerospace, energy, dental, and spine markets totaling $248k in Q4 2022 and $602k for the full year. SINTX’s recent acquisition in Maryland also made a large contribution to the overall revenue result.

SINTX anticipates new revenue sources in 2023 via continued growth in the aerospace and energy markets. In addition, the Company expects the Armor facility in Salt Lake City to be fully operational in Q1.

“We are very pleased to update our shareholders and other partners on our progress in 2022,” said Dr. Sonny Bal, President and CEO of SINTX. “The entire SINTX team worked very hard and executed against some significant opportunities. We are all very excited for the future of SINTX.”

About SINTX Technologies, Inc.

SINTX Technologies is an advanced ceramics company that develops and commercializes materials, components, and technologies for medical and technical applications. SINTX is a global leader in the research, development, and manufacturing of silicon nitride, and its products have been implanted in humans since 2008. Over the past two years, SINTX has utilized strategic acquisitions and alliances to enter into new markets. The Company has manufacturing facilities in Utah and Maryland.

For more information on SINTX Technologies or its silicon nitride material platform, please visit www.sintx.com .

