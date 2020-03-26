Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / SINTX Technologies to Host Conference Call to Provide Business Update

SINTX Technologies to Host Conference Call to Provide Business Update

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 22 mins ago

SALT LAKE CITY, March 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — SINTX Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SINT) (“SINTX” or the “Company”), an original equipment manufacturer (OEM) ceramics company focused on silicon nitride applications, today announced that it has scheduled a conference call to provide a business update to take place on Thursday, April 2nd, 2020, at 11:00 a.m., Eastern Time.

Details related to this business update call are as follows:

Date: Thursday, April 2nd, 2020, at 11:00 a.m., Eastern Time

Dial-in: Toll-free 877-524-8416 International 412-902-1028

Questions: Questions will not be taken during the call. Investors and interested parties may submit questions prior to the call via email to [email protected]. Questions will be accepted through 7:00 p.m. Eastern time, on Friday, March 27th, 2020.

For those who are not available to listen to the call, a digital replay and transcript of the call will be archived on the News & Media section of the SINTX website under Presentations for 30 days after the call.

About SINTX Technologies, Inc.

SINTX Technologies is an OEM ceramics company that develops and commercializes silicon nitride for medical and non-medical applications. The core strength of SINTX Technologies is the manufacturing, research, and development of silicon nitride ceramics for external partners. The Company manufactures silicon nitride material and components in its FDA registered and ISO 13485 certified facility.

For more information on SINTX Technologies or its silicon nitride material platform, please visit www.sintx.com.

Contact:
SINTX Technologies
801.839.3502
[email protected]

GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.