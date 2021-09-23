Breaking News
Sio Gene Therapies to Participate in Upcoming Conferences

NEW YORK and RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., Sept. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ: SIOX), a clinical-stage company focused on developing gene therapies to radically improve the lives of patients with neurodegenerative diseases, announced today that the company will participate in select upcoming investor and scientific conferences. Details can be found below.

Cantor Fitzgerald Global Healthcare Conference

Participation: Presentation
Presenter:
Date:
Time:
Webcast Link:		 Pavan Cheruvu, MD, Chief Executive Officer
Monday, September 27th
10:00 AM ET
https://wsw.com/webcast/cantor12/siox/2117150

Chardan Genetic Medicines Conference

Participation: Presentation
Presenter:
Date:
Time:
Webcast Link:		 Pavan Cheruvu, MD, Chief Executive Officer
Tuesday, October 5th
9:00 AM ET
https://wsw.com/webcast/chard9/siox/1887025

Alliance for Regenerative Medicine: Cell & Gene Meeting on the Mesa

Presenter:
Date:
Time:		 Parag V. Meswani, PharmD, Chief Commercial Officer
October 12, 2021
The company presentation will be available to view on-demand throughout the entirety of the conference. Please visit Cell & Gene Meeting on the Mesa for full information including registration.

About Sio Gene Therapies
Sio Gene Therapies combines cutting-edge science with bold imagination to develop genetic medicines that aim to radically improve the lives of patients. Our current pipeline of clinical-stage candidates includes the first potentially curative AAV-based gene therapies for GM1 gangliosidosis and Tay-Sachs/Sandhoff diseases, which are rare and uniformly fatal pediatric conditions caused by single gene deficiencies. We are also expanding the reach of gene therapy to highly prevalent conditions such as Parkinson’s disease, which affects millions of patients globally. Led by an experienced team of gene therapy development experts, and supported by collaborations with premier academic, industry and patient advocacy organizations, Sio is focused on accelerating its candidates through clinical trials to liberate patients with debilitating diseases through the transformational power of gene therapies. For more information, visit www.siogtx.com.

Contacts:

Media
Josephine Belluardo, Ph.D.
LifeSci Communications
(646) 751-4361
[email protected]
[email protected]

Investors and Analysts
Parag V. Meswani
Sio Gene Therapies Inc.
Chief Commercial Officer
[email protected]

