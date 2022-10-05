SIOS LifeKeeper Clustering Software Achieves SAP Recertification for Integration with SAP NetWeaver and SAP S/4 HANA

Underscores SIOS’ deep domain and technology expertise in High Availability and Disaster Recovery for SAP and HANA

SAN MATEO, Calif., Oct. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — SIOS Technology Corp., an industry leader in application high availability (HA) and disaster recovery (DR), today announced SIOS LifeKeeper for Linux clustering software has achieved SAP recertification for integration with both SAP NetWeaver and SAP S/4HANA, reaffirming SIOS’ commitment to providing proven technology and deep expertise in High Availability (HA) and Disaster Recovery (DR) for SAP in physical, virtual and cloud environments.

To achieve SAP-certified status, SIOS LifeKeeper for Linux software was required to pass a stringent set of qualification procedures based on SAP-endorsed integration technologies that validated its stability in each certified SAP software environment. The SIOS Competence Center team at Computer Concept in Germany worked closely with SIOS to run these tests and achieve SAP certification.

“We are delighted to announce that SIOS LifeKeeper for Linux has achieved SAP recertification with the SAP NetWeaver platform and SAP S/4HANA database, enabling continued flexibility in cloud-ready deployments, and reinforcing our commitment to SAP,” said Masahiro Arai, COO, SIOS Technology. “This ensures customers their applications and databases protected by SIOS clustering software adhere to SAP best practices for successful high availability protection.”

Specialized modules called application recovery kits (ARKs) come with SIOS LifeKeeper to provide application-specific intelligence and automation of configuration steps. ARKs enable configuration of SAP and HANA clusters without the complexity or need for error-prone manual scripting required by other HA solutions. In addition, ARKs ensure that cluster failovers maintain SAP best practices for fast, reliable recovery of operation.

