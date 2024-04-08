SIOS LifeKeeper and DataKeeper Awarded “Nutanix Ready Validated” Designation

SAN MATEO, Calif., April 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — SIOS Technology Corp., an industry leader in application high availability (HA) and disaster recovery (DR), today announced its membership in the Nutanix Elevate Partner Program, marking a significant milestone in providing easy-to-use high availability clustering solutions for critical applications within Nutanix AHV environments. The completion of the Nutanix Ready validation designation awarded to SIOS demonstrates SIOS LifeKeeper and DataKeeper’s high availability interoperability with the Nutanix infrastructure. As part of this validation, Nutanix and SIOS are collaborating to help joint customers benefit from continued innovation.

SIOS’ proven track record includes successful implementations for customers enabling high availability and disaster recovery with more than 80,000 licenses installed globally, protecting applications for companies in a broad range of industries.

SIOS LifeKeeper and SIOS DataKeeper products have completed verification testing, which can give customers added confidence regarding the compatibility of the solution. SIOS LifeKeeper for Linux enables Nutanix to offer customers simple, reliable high availability for business-critical applications backed by deep HA expertise. With SIOS products, Nutanix customers with intrinsically complex environments, such as SAP, HANA, SQL Server, and others running in SUSE Linux, Red Hat Linux, Oracle Linux, Rocky Linux and Windows Server can save time and eliminate costly downtime by implementing, maintaining, and managing stable, reliable HA environments.

Margaret Hoagland, Vice President of Global Marketing at SIOS Technology, said, “Joining the Nutanix Elevate Partner Program is a testament to our commitment to delivering robust high availability solutions to customers, extending our reach and providing Nutanix users with the reliability and simplicity they need to ensure uninterrupted operations for their critical applications.”

SIOS Products Awarded “Nutanix Ready Validated” Designation, include:

LifeKeeper for Linux 9.8.0: https://docs.us.sios.com/spslinux/9.8.0/en/topic/system-requirements

LifeKeeper for Windows 8.10.0: https://docs.us.sios.com/sps/8.10.0/en/topic/sios-protection-suite-for-windows-release-notes#SystemRequirements

DataKeeper for Windows 8.10.0: https://docs.us.sios.com/dkce/8.10.0/en/topic/datakeeper-cluster-edition-release-notes#DKRequirements

SIOS LifeKeeper for Linux provides HA for the widest spectrum of Linux operating system distributions, versions, and platforms; on-prem, virtual, and cloud. SIOS Technology’s portfolio of HA/DR products includes bandwidth efficient, host-based block-level replication, application recovery kits (ARKs) to enable application awareness for SAP, HANA, and other popular databases and applications as well as a generic customizable ARKs. SIOS LifeKeeper for Linux provides automated monitoring, issue detection and intelligent recovery for applications, databases, and storage to ensure critical systems and applications remain highly available.

Supporting Resources:

Learn more about SIOS-Nutanix solutions here: https://us.sios.com/solutions/nutanix-high-availability/

About SIOS Technology Corp.

SIOS Technology Corp. high availability and disaster recovery solutions ensure availability and eliminate data loss for critical Windows and Linux applications operating across physical, virtual, cloud, and hybrid cloud environments. SIOS clustering software is essential for any IT infrastructure with applications requiring a high degree of resiliency, ensuring uptime without sacrificing performance or data – protecting businesses from local failures and regional outages, planned and unplanned. Founded in 1999, SIOS Technology Corp. (https://us.sios.com) is headquartered in San Mateo, California, with offices worldwide.

SIOS, SIOS Technology, SIOS DataKeeper, SIOS LifeKeeper and associated logos are registered trademarks or trademarks of SIOS Technology Corp. and/or its affiliates in the United States and/or other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Media Contact:

Beth Winkowski

Winkowski Public Relations, LLC for SIOS

978-649-7189

[email protected]