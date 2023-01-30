SIOS Technology Customer Success Team Will be a Gold, Silver, or Bronze Stevie Award Winner

SAN MATEO, Calif., Jan. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — SIOS Technology Corp ., an industry leader in application high availability (HA) and disaster recovery (DR), today announced the SIOS Technology Customer Success Team was named a Finalist today in the Sales Support Team of the Year – Technology Industries category in the 17th annual Stevie® Awards for Sales & Customer Service, and will ultimately be a Gold, Silver, or Bronze Stevie Award winner in the program.

The awards are presented by the Stevie Awards, which organizes several of the world’s leading business awards shows including the prestigious American Business Awards® and International Business Awards®. The Gold, Silver, and Bronze Stevie placements from among the Finalists will be revealed during a gala banquet on Friday, March 3 at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, Nevada. More than 2,300 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry, in 49 nations and territories, were evaluated in this year’s competition. Finalists were determined by the average scores of more than 170 professionals worldwide, working in seven specialized judging committees.

“Last year, we created a new SIOS Customer Success Team dedicated to ensuring that all SIOS customers have an exceptional experience from their introduction to SIOS through the entire process of becoming a licensed customer,” explained Masahiro Arai, COO, SIOS Technology. “Forming a team comprising both pre-sales solutions architects and customer support experts is unique in our industry. The team’s success is evident in our excellent customer satisfaction ratings and our ongoing customer loyalty.”

“2023 Finalists have every reason to be proud of their achievements and the recognition they’ve received from the Stevie judges,” said Stevie Awards president Maggie Miller. “We invite every Finalist organization to bring their teams together at the March 3 awards banquet in Las Vegas to celebrate their recognition together.”

Details about the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service and the list of Finalists in all categories are available at www.StevieAwards.com/Sales.

