Award Recognizes SIOS’ Customer Experience Team

SAN MATEO, Calif., March 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — SIOS Technology Corp ., an industry leader in application high availability (HA) and disaster recovery (DR), has been presented with a Bronze Stevie® Award in the Sales Support Team of the Year – Technology Industries category in the 17th annual Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service.

The Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service are the world’s top honors for customer service, contact center, business development and sales professionals. The Stevie Awards organizes eight of the world’s leading business awards programs, also including the prestigious American Business Awards® and International Business Awards®.

“Last year, we formed the first-ever SIOS Customer Experience Team comprising both pre-sales solutions architects and customer support experts. They are focused exclusively on ensuring SIOS high availability customers have an outstanding experience from their first interaction with SIOS through their ongoing use of our products. This change has resulted in exceptional customer satisfaction ratings and ongoing customer loyalty,” said Masahiro Arai, COO of SIOS Technology. “We are honored to receive this recognition and are so proud of our world-class customer success team.”

Winners were announced during a gala event attended by more than 400 professionals from around the world at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, Nevada on Friday, March 3. More than 2,300 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry, in 49 nations and territories, were considered in this year’s competition. Winners were determined by the average scores of more than 170 professionals worldwide on seven specialized judging committees. Judges who evaluated SIOS’ Customer Experience Team gave it many accolades, including:

“A great achievement in taking care of customer satisfaction by providing good service. Taking responsibility for understanding the entire process and helping the customer in good deployment work.”

“The team success in bridging the gap between pre and post sales has greatly improved overall customer satisfaction.”

“I give them a high score because the customer success team has utilized the potential of a solution architect by moving them out of the sales role.”

“The nominations we received for the 2023 competition illustrate that business development, customer service, and sales professionals worldwide, in all sorts of organizations, have continued to innovate, thrive, and meet customer expectations,” said Stevie Awards president Maggie Miller. “The judges have recognized and rewarded their achievements, and we join them in applauding this year’s winners for their continued success.”

Details about the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service and the list of Stevie winners in all categories are available at www.StevieAwards.com/Sales. Nominations for the 2024 competition will be accepted starting this July.

Tweet this: @SIOSTech wins Bronze @StevieAward in 2023 Stevie Awards for #Sales & #CustomerService bit.ly/3JPIr2N

About SIOS Technology Corp.

SIOS Technology Corp. high availability and disaster recovery solutions ensure availability and eliminate data loss for critical Windows and Linux applications operating across physical, virtual, cloud, and hybrid cloud environments. SIOS clustering software is essential for any IT infrastructure with applications requiring a high degree of resiliency, ensuring uptime without sacrificing performance or data – protecting businesses from local failures and regional outages, planned and unplanned. Founded in 1999, SIOS Technology Corp. ( https://us.sios.com ) is headquartered in San Mateo, California, with offices worldwide.

SIOS, SIOS Technology, SIOS DataKeeper, SIOS LifeKeeper and associated logos are registered trademarks or trademarks of SIOS Technology Corp. and/or its affiliates in the United States and/or other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

About The Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.

Sponsors of the 17th annual Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service include Sales Partnerships, Inc., Support Services Group, and ValueSelling Associates, Inc.