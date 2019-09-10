Breaking News
Home / Top News / Sipp Industries Receives New Order of Major Hemp HIPA From Sparta Beverage

Sipp Industries Receives New Order of Major Hemp HIPA From Sparta Beverage

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

Company provides update on Texas brewing and distribution initiative

COSTA MESA, Calif., Sept. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — via OTC PR WIRE — Sipp Industries, Inc. (OTC: SIPC), a corporation specializing in manufacturing and distribution of commercial and consumer products, and the first publicly traded company in America whose primary focus is the production and sales of hemp-infused beer, announces the latest run of Major Hemp HIPA is being packaged and shipped to Sparta Beverage in Kansas City, Missouri for distribution throughout the states of Missouri and Kansas. 

The Company continues to work through regulatory hurdles with the Alcohol Tobacco Tax & Trade Bureau (TTB) concerning the use of cannabis and alcohol, which has significantly delayed orders of Major Hemp HIPA outside the states of Illinois and Iowa. 

Ted Jorgensen, President of wholly-owned subsidiary Major Hemp, stated, “We are excited to receive our first major order from distribution partner, Sparta Beverage.  It has taken over four months to work with and meet the requirements of the state of Missouri.  We are happy to overcome this hurdle and Sparta has already pre-sold most of the inventory.” 

The Company is working through similar regulatory requirements with the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission (TABC) with Texas based brewing and distribution partner, Nine Band Brewing.  Relevant paperwork and documentation has been submitted to the TABC and the Company is awaiting official approval from the state of Texas.  Upon approval, Nine Band Brewing will immediately begin production of Major Hemp HIPA.  Sipp Industries expects Texas and the southern market will be significant revenue drivers for the Company. 

The Company’s CBD beer recipe has been submitted to both the TTB and the FDA, and is still awaiting final approval.  The recipe was prepared with THC free CBD which the Company believes will be critical in gaining approval. 

About Sipp Industries, Inc.

Sipp Industries is a corporation that specializes in manufacturing and distribution of commercial and consumer products, and the first publicly traded company in America whose primary focus is the production and sales of hemp-infused beer. 

Website: http://www.sippindustries.com
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SippIndustries
Twitter: @SippIndustries

Forward Looking Statements:

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27a of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and section 21e of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Those statements include the intent, belief or current expectations of the Company and its management team.

Forward-looking statements are projections of events, revenues, income, future economics, research, development, reformulation, product performance or management’s plans and objectives for future operations. Some or all of the events or results anticipated by these forward-looking statements may not occur. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. Accomplishing the strategy described herein is significantly dependent upon numerous factors, many that are not in management’s control.

Contact:

Ted Jorgensen
Major Hemp President
Sipp Industries, Inc.
Investor Relations
[email protected]
949.220.0435

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire,is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2019, All Rights Reserved.