SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Siren Biotechnology, a gene therapy company pioneering Universal AAV Immuno-Gene Therapies for Cancer™, announced today that the California Institute for Regenerative Medicine (CIRM) has awarded the company a $4M translational research grant to support the development of novel AAV immuno-gene therapies for cancer [CIRM Announcement].

Earlier this year, Siren Biotechnology demonstrated that their AAV immuno-gene therapies exhibited potent anti-tumor effects in preclinical models of brain cancer [read more]. The awarded CIRM funding will support CMC and process development efforts and position the company for a successful pre-IND meeting at the completion of the award.

“We’re thrilled and honored to receive this support from CIRM,” said Nicole Paulk, PhD, Siren Biotechnology’s CEO and Founder. “Siren’s AAV immuno-gene therapy platform has the potential to address a significant unmet need in patients who suffer from cancer, and we are excited to advance this novel modality towards the clinic.”

About Siren Biotechnology

Headquartered in San Francisco, CA, Siren Biotechnology is sounding the alarm against cancer. We are the pioneers of Universal AAV Immuno-Gene Therapy™, which combines the promise of two transformative therapeutic technologies, AAV gene therapy and cytokine immunotherapy, into a single modality which we believe will redefine how we destroy tumor cells and elicit anti-tumor immunity. Our vision is for Universal AAV Immuno-Gene Therapy to become the standard of care for any solid tumor cancer.

About California Institute for Regenerative Medicine (CIRM)

At CIRM, we never forget that we were created by the people of California to accelerate stem cell treatments to patients with unmet medical needs, and act with a sense of urgency to succeed in that mission. To meet this challenge, our team of highly trained and experienced professionals actively partners with both academia and industry in a hands-on, entrepreneurial environment to fast track the development of today’s most promising stem cell technologies. With $5.5 billion in funding and more than 150 active stem cell programs in our portfolio, CIRM is one of the world’s largest institutions dedicated to helping people by bringing the future of cellular medicine closer to reality.

For more information go to www.cirm.ca.gov.

