Sirius Awarded the 2020 Global Portfolio Champion of the Year Award at Nutanix .NEXT Digital Experience

Nutanix recognizes Sirius for maintaining a diverse Nutanix portfolio outside its “Core” solutions

San Antonio, TX, Sept. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sirius Computer Solutions, Inc. (Sirius), a leading national IT solutions integrator, was awarded the 2020 Global Portfolio Champion of the Year Award at Nutanix’s Global .NEXT Digital Experience conference this week.

Nutanix recognized Sirius as the sole recipient of the 2020 Global Portfolio Champion of the Year Award. Sirius was recognized for maintaining a diverse Nutanix portfolio and selling solutions outside of Nutanix Core such as Calm, Era, Files, Flow, and Frame. Sirius has worked with Nutanix for over seven years delivering Nutanix Hyperconverged Infrastructure (HCI) solutions to more than 350 Sirius clients. In recent years, Sirius was named the Nutanix 2019 Global Partner of the Year, and the Nutanix 2018 U.S. Partner of the Year–exemplifying Sirius’ commitment to excellence in the field as a solution provider and a top performing Nutanix partner.

“We’re thrilled to have honored Sirius at Nutanix’s Global .NEXT Digital Experience conference this year for their continued success with our customers,” said Christian Alvarez, senior vice president of Worldwide Channels at Nutanix. “Together we have delivered a variety of solutions across the Nutanix portfolio—helping clients standardize on powerful, software-defined HCI to deliver all applications, services and data at any scale so they can focus on their toughest business challenges.”

“At Sirius, we highly value our partnership with Nutanix. Combined with Sirius’ services capabilities, Nutanix’s solution portfolio enables us to solve client issues in a cost effective, reliable, and predictable manner. As our clients continue to modernize their infrastructure, operations, and applications on-premise and in the cloud, Nutanix software, along with Sirius services, provides our clients compelling solutions to solve their business problems,” said Muditha Karunatileka, executive vice president of Sales at Sirius.

As a highly invested partner of Nutanix, Sirius experts collectively hold over 350 certifications, and are well-versed in Nutanix-specific specializations.

For more information on how Sirius and Nutanix can help your business advance its HCI solutions and more, contact a Sirius expert today, or visit our website at siriuscom.com.

About Sirius Computer Solutions, Inc. (Sirius): Founded in 1980 with headquarters in San Antonio, TX, Sirius is a privately held, leading national solutions integrator focused on helping organizations transform their business by managing their operations, optimizing their IT, and securing it all. With over 2,600 employees, multiple offices across the U.S., and a team of experts with more than 5,500 professional and technical certifications, the Sirius team specializes in IT Strategy (Infrastructure and Operations), Security, Business Innovation (Digital and Data), Cloud, and Managed Services. Sirius solutions are built on proven technologies from top strategic partners, and delivered by the brightest minds in the business Follow @SiriusNews on Twitter and visit siriuscom.com and siriuscom.com/blog for more information about Sirius.

