Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Sirius Earns the 2021 CRN IoT Innovators Award

Sirius Earns the 2021 CRN IoT Innovators Award

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 5 mins ago

Sirius recognized for innovative IoT solutions for the third year in a row

San Antonio, TX, Oct. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sirius Computer Solutions, Inc. (Sirius), a leading national IT solutions integrator, announced that CRN, a brand of The Channel Company, recently bestowed on Sirius its 2021 IoT Innovators Award. This marks the third year in a row that Sirius has received this distinguished award for its Internet of Things (IoT) solutions.

The fifth annual IoT Innovators Award recognizes the top 25 solution providers and systems integrators across North America that operate on the vanguard of IoT innovation and development. The companies on the list realize the vast potential of IoT and integrate pioneering solutions into their everyday operations, according to a release from CRN.

“The winners of CRN’s 2021 IoT Innovators Award have set themselves apart by providing industry-leading IoT solutions for a diverse range of challenges,” said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. “The awarded organizations represent a distinguished group of IT trailblazers that have delivered transformative solutions to help their customers exceed the competition and establish themselves as the industry leaders in their respective markets.”

Upon hearing the news, Jill Klein, Sirius senior leader of IoT and CompTIA IoT Advisory Council vice chair, said: “What a great honor to be recognized by CRN for IoT for the third year in a row. At Sirius, we partner with clients to maximize their data’s value by innovating with intention, and today more than ever, IoT is a major catalyst to improve operations, create new revenue streams, and provide safer workplaces. We’re thrilled that our hard work is making an impact, and look forward to building on our connected products portfolio to further accelerate solution adoption this year and beyond.”

Learn more about the IoT Innovators Award list by visiting www.crn.com/IoTinnovators.

About Sirius Computer Solutions, Inc. (Sirius): Founded in 1980 with headquarters in San Antonio, TX, Sirius is a privately held, leading national solutions integrator focused on helping organizations transform their business by managing their operations, optimizing their IT, and securing it all. With over 2,600 employees, multiple offices across the U.S., and a team of experts with more than 5,500 professional and technical certifications, the Sirius team specializes in IT Strategy (Infrastructure and Operations), Security, Business Innovation (Digital and Data), Cloud, and Managed Services. Sirius solutions are built on proven technologies from top strategic partners, and delivered by the brightest minds in the business. Follow @SiriusNews on Twitter and visit siriuscom.com and siriuscom.com/blog for more information about Sirius.

About The Channel Company: The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end-users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequaled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com

©2021. CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, LLC.  All Rights Reserved.

CONTACT: Jody LaRoque
Sirius Computer Solutions, Inc.
210-918-9575
jody.laroque@siriuscom.com

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.