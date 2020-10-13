Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Sirius Launches AWS Managed Services to Streamline Cloud Services

Sirius Launches AWS Managed Services to Streamline Cloud Services

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 1 min ago

Enabling strategic deployment and management of AWS Managed Services

San Antonio, TX, Oct. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sirius Computer Solutions, Inc. (Sirius), a leading national IT solutions integrator and Amazon Web Services (AWS) Advanced Consulting Partner, announces the launch of Sirius Cloud Managed Services powered by AWS Managed Services (AMS). With AMS, Sirius offers clients a unique solution for organizations looking to deploy native and non-native workloads into Managed AWS, hybrid, or heterogeneous environments, and focus their IT resources on achieving business objectives.

By leveraging its extensive cloud, managed and professional services experience—along with the proven cloud management and operational excellence of AMS—Sirius Cloud Managed Services powered by AMS offers clients an integrated, optimized capability for executing cloud transitions, accelerating migrations, reducing capital and operational costs, improving security and compliance, and reducing risk with unprecedented speed and reliability.

“Faced with decisions related to capability, cost and exposure, clients are faced with a lot of hard choices when evaluating cloud managed services partners,” said Steve Dowling, vice president of Cloud at Sirius. “With this collaboration, no client has to be concerned about their ability to scale, conformance with governance and compliance requirements, data and access security, or uncontrollable cost commitments—we assume responsibility for everything in the Cloud Shared Responsibility model except for the client’s data itself, and we don’t require long-term contracts. This is the cloud providing a metered, elastic experience at the highest level of quality available.”

AWS Managed Services operates AWS on clients’ behalf, providing a secure AWS Landing Zone, features which help them meet various compliance program requirements (HIPAA, HITRUST, GDPR, SOC, NIST, ISO, PCI), a proven enterprise operating model, ongoing cost optimization, and day-to-day infrastructure management. Clients can now leverage the power of the cloud, managed by the cloud service provider together with the unique offerings of Sirius that support innovation, accelerate business results and deliver a competitive advantage.

To learn more about how Sirius helps organizations enhance application and service delivery while safely migrating, managing and running applications and workloads in the cloud, visit the Sirius Cloud Solutions page.

 

About Sirius Computer Solutions, Inc. (Sirius): Founded in 1980 with headquarters in San Antonio, TX, Sirius is a privately held, leading national solutions integrator focused on helping organizations transform their business by managing their operations, optimizing their IT, and securing it all. With over 2,600 employees, multiple offices across the U.S., and a team of experts with more than 5,500 professional and technical certifications, the Sirius team specializes in IT Strategy (Infrastructure and Operations), Security, Business Innovation (Digital and Data), Cloud, and Managed Services. Sirius solutions are built on proven technologies from top strategic partners, and delivered by the brightest minds in the business. Follow @SiriusNews on Twitter and visit siriuscom.com and siriuscom.com/blog for more information about Sirius.

CONTACT: Jody LaRoque
Sirius Computer Solutions, Inc.
210-918-9575
[email protected]

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.