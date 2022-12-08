HAMILTON, Bermuda, Dec. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — SiriusPoint Ltd. (“SiriusPoint” or the “Company”) (NYSE: SPNT), a global specialty insurer and reinsurer, has appointed Rob Gibbs as President of its international business and to CEO of SiriusPoint International Insurance Corporation. The CEO appointment is conditional and effective upon regulatory approval.

Mr Gibbs joins the Company on 12 December, 2022. Based in London, he will be responsible for driving growth, development, and profitability within SiriusPoint’s international platform, which encompasses the Company’s European hubs in Stockholm, Zurich and Liege, a London Branch office, Sirius International Managing Agency (SIMA), and Lloyd’s Syndicate 1945. He will be responsible for the management and oversight of runoff activities and oversee the ongoing transformation of the SiriusPoint International platform, working closely for a handover period with outgoing CEO Monica Cramér Manhem. Ms Cramér Manhem announced her retirement last month after 38 years with the company and its predecessor businesses.

Mr Gibbs, who brings 24 years of re/insurance industry experience to SiriusPoint, was most recently Commercial Managing Director of Royal Sun Alliance (RSA) in the UK, where he worked for over two decades in various underwriting and senior management positions. He has also served on the board of RSA’s Reinsurance company. He will report to SiriusPoint Chief Executive Officer, Scott Egan, as a member of SiriusPoint’s Executive Leadership Team.

Scott Egan said: “I am delighted to welcome Rob to SiriusPoint. He is an exceptional underwriter, manager and leader, and brings a wealth of experience in markets critical to SiriusPoint. The ongoing evolution of our international platform, including the integration into that platform of our vital London business, is a priority for me. I see great opportunity to strengthen our performance as we refocus our offering, maintain operational and underwriting discipline and deliver outstanding client service. I look forward to working with Rob to execute our strategy and position SiriusPoint for profitable growth.”

SiriusPoint also announced that Anders Hjelm has been promoted to Deputy Chief Executive Officer of SiriusPoint International Insurance Corporation, effective December 12, 2022, subject to regulatory approval. Mr Hjelm will also continue in his current role of the Head of Legal & Compliance, SiriusPoint International. Based in Stockholm, Sweden, Mr Hjelm has been with the Company since 2021. He has a background in claims and underwriting and has held various leadership positions in legal and compliance roles during the past 20 years.

Additionally, Jennifer Bowie has been appointed interim Chief Underwriting Officer of SiriusPoint International, also effective December 12, 2022. Ms Bowie has been Head of Outwards Reinsurance since 2021, and has been part of Sirius Group, one of SiriusPoint’s predecessor companies, since 2016. Based in Sweden, she replaces Jan Onselius who is retiring, having served as Chief Underwriting Officer of SiriusPoint International and previously Sirius Group, since 2002.

Mr Hjelm and Ms Bowie will report to Mr Gibbs, as will Robert Harman, London Branch Manager and CEO SIMA, Bobby Heerasing, Active Underwriter Syndicate 1945, and Marc Wyss, Zurich Branch Manager.

Egan commented: “It is a pleasure to recognise the talent we have within the business, and I congratulate Anders and Jennifer on their new roles. They are seasoned professionals with experience in European re/insurance markets and Swedish domiciled companies, and they have a great deal to contribute to the growth and development of our international business. I’d like to thank both Monica and Jan for their ongoing dedication and invaluable contribution as they support their teams in this transition.”

