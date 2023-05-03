HAMILTON, Bermuda, May 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — SiriusPoint Ltd. (“SiriusPoint” or the “Company”) (NYSE:SPNT) today announced results for its first quarter ended March 31, 2023.

9% growth in book value per diluted common share, capital generation across all business areas, improving asset and financial leverage and strong balance sheet and capital positions are the key highlights of the first quarter

Continued execution against our strategic priorities with the aim of creating a high performing specialist underwriter with focused, complementary MGA investments

Targeting double-digit return on average common equity in 2023 with approximately $150m of capital release, at the closing, linked to the Loss Portfolio Transfer providing more capital flexibility

Scott Egan, Chief Executive Officer, said: “We are pleased with the first quarter results. We have delivered positive capital generation across all business areas with our Underwriting business delivering a Core combined ratio of 80.5%. This quarter delivers the first positive net income since Q2’21 while our book value per diluted common share has increased by 9% during the quarter.

We have a strong balance sheet made stronger following the Loss Portfolio Transfer (LPT) of $1.3 billion we previously announced. The LPT transaction will align our balance sheet with our go forward strategy. We expect capital benefits in excess of $150 million at the closing and have released $102 million of reserves linked to the LPT. We expect the transaction to close in June subject to regulatory approval and other closing conditions.

Our people have been working incredibly hard to improve the business and we continue to make progress in creating ‘One SiriusPoint.’ Our efforts are getting noticed. In late March, Fitch revised its outlook from Negative to Stable and reaffirmed its ratings, and, recently AM Best has reaffirmed our Stable ratings and outlook. We still have much to do and are excited about the opportunities ahead.

Today, I am also delighted to announce that Bronek Masojada is joining the SiriusPoint Board of Directors as an Independent Director. This appointment further strengthens our Board. Bronek is highly respected in the insurance industry with a 30 year track record, most recently serving as Chief Executive Officer of Hiscox Group.

We have a clear path for delivery for the rest of the year with an ambition to keep improving. We look forward to sharing updates on our progress during 2023.”

First Quarter 2023 Highlights

Net income available to SiriusPoint common shareholders of $139 million, or $0.78 per diluted common share

Combined ratio of 73.8%, underwriting income of $157 million

Core income of $120 million, which includes underwriting income of $107 million, Core combined ratio of 80.5%, and Core net services income of $13 million

Net investment income of $62 million and total investment result of $74 million

Tangible book value per diluted common share increased $0.98, or 9.4%, from December 31, 2022 to $11.41 per share

Annualized return on average common equity of 28.3%

Asset duration increased to 2.1 years, from 1.8 years at December 31, 2022

Key Financial Metrics

The following table shows certain key financial metrics for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and 2022:

2023 2022 ($ in millions, except for per share data and ratios) Combined ratio 73.8 % 93.7 % Core underwriting income (1) $ 107.4 $ 12.7 Core net services income (1) $ 12.8 $ 14.0 Core income (1) $ 120.2 $ 26.7 Core combined ratio (1) 80.5 % 97.5 % Annualized return on average common shareholders’ equity attributable to SiriusPoint common shareholders 28.3 % (39.5 )% Book value per common share (2) $ 12.54 $ 11.56 Book value per diluted common share (2) $ 12.31 $ 11.32 Tangible book value per diluted common share (1)(2) $ 11.41 $ 10.43

(1) Core underwriting income, Core net services income, Core income and Core combined ratio are non-GAAP financial measures. See definitions in “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and reconciliations in “Segment Reporting.” Tangible book value per diluted common share is a non-GAAP financial measure. See definition and reconciliation in “Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”

(2) Prior year comparatives represent amounts as of December 31, 2022.

First Quarter 2023 Summary

Consolidated underwriting income for the three months ended March 31, 2023 was $156.5 million compared to $33.5 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022. The improvement in net underwriting results was driven by improved favorable prior year loss reserve development of $105.4 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023 compared to $5.5 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022. This increase in favorable prior year loss reserve development was primarily the result of management reflecting the continued favorable reported loss emergence through March 31, 2023 in its best estimate of reserves, which was further validated by the pricing of the 2023 LPT from external reinsurers.

Reportable Segments

The determination of our reportable segments is based on the manner in which management monitors the performance of our operations, which consist of two reportable segments – Reinsurance and Insurance & Services.

Core Underwriting Results

Collectively, the sum of our two segments, Reinsurance and Insurance & Services, constitute our “Core” results. Core underwriting income, Core net services income, Core income and Core combined ratio are non-GAAP financial measures. See reconciliations in “Segment Reporting”. We believe it is useful to review Core results as it better reflects how management views the business and reflects our decision to exit the runoff business. The sum of Core results and Corporate results are equal to the consolidated results of operations.

Core results for the three months ended March 31, 2023 included income of $120.2 million compared to $26.7 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022. Income for the three months ended March 31, 2023 consists of underwriting income of $107.4 million (80.5% combined ratio) and net services income of $12.8 million, compared to underwriting income of $12.7 million (97.5% combined ratio) and net services income of $14.0 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022. The improvement in underwriting income was primarily driven by increased favorable prior year loss reserve development and lower expenses. Net services income for the three months ended March 31, 2023 included net investment losses from Strategic Investments of $3.9 million compared to $0.3 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022.

Losses incurred included $91.9 million of favorable prior year loss reserve development for the three months ended March 31, 2023, compared to $5.0 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022. For the three months ended March 31, 2023, favorable prior year loss reserve development was driven by decreases in the domestic and international property and casualty lines of business in the Reinsurance segment and Accident & Health in the Insurance & Service segment. This increase in favorable prior year loss reserve development was primarily the result of management reflecting the continued favorable reported loss emergence through March 31, 2023 in its best estimate of reserves, which was further validated by the pricing of the 2023 LPT from external reinsurers.

Catastrophe losses, net of reinsurance and reinstatement premiums, for the three months ended March 31, 2023 were $7.0 million, or 1.3 percentage points on the combined ratio, compared to $6.9 million, or 1.3 percentage points on the combined ratio, for the three months ended March 31, 2022.

Reinsurance Segment

Reinsurance generated underwriting income of $79.7 million (69.3% combined ratio) for the three months ended March 31, 2023, compared to $3.1 million (99.0% combined ratio) for the three months ended March 31, 2022. The improvement in net underwriting results was due to favorable prior year loss reserve development.

Reinsurance gross premiums written were $396.2 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023, a decrease of $128.0 million compared to the three months ended March 31, 2022, driven by both the Property and Casualty lines as we execute the Restructuring Plan.

Insurance & Services Segment

Insurance & Services generated segment income of $40.3 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023, compared to $23.6 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022. Segment income for the three months ended March 31, 2023 consists of underwriting income of $27.7 million (90.4% combined ratio) and net services income of $12.6 million, compared to underwriting income of $9.6 million (95.5% combined ratio) and net services income of $14.0 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022. The improvement in underwriting results was primarily due to increased favorable prior year loss reserve development and premium growth that generated underwriting income. The decrease in services income was primarily due to net investment losses from Strategic Investments of $3.9 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023 compared to $0.3 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022.

Insurance & Services gross premiums written were $664.0 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023, an increase of $180.5 million compared to the three months ended March 31, 2022, primarily driven by growth across Insurance & Services, including growth in premiums from strategic partnerships and A&H.

Investments

Total realized and unrealized investment gains (losses) and net investment income was $73.6 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023, compared to $(205.1) million for the three months ended March 31, 2022.

Total realized and unrealized investment gains and net investment income for the three months ended March 31, 2023 was primarily attributable to net investment income on our debt and short-term investment portfolio of $72.6 million. These fixed income positions returned 1.8% in U.S. dollars and an original currency basis. These returns were driven by dividend and interest income primarily on U.S. treasury and corporate debt positions, which make up 51.5% of our total investments, compared to 26.2% of our portfolio as of March 31, 2022.

Investment results for the three months ended March 31, 2022 were primarily attributable to the net investment loss of $128.3 million from our investment in the TP Enhanced Fund, corresponding to a (15.3)% return.

SiriusPoint International Loss Portfolio Transfer

On March 2, 2023, we agreed, subject to applicable regulatory approvals and other closing conditions, to enter into a loss portfolio transfer transaction (“2023 LPT”), on a fund withheld basis, with Pallas Reinsurance Company Ltd., a subsidiary of the Compre Group, an insurance and reinsurance legacy specialist. The 2023 LPT covers approximately $1.3 billion of loss reserves as of September 30, 2022. The transaction is expected to close and incept on or around June 30, 2023. The actual ceded reserves and premium paid will be based on the aforementioned September 30, 2022 amounts, decreased by the amount of paid losses between September 30, 2022 and June 30, 2023. We expect this transaction to result in a gain upon closing, which will be deferred and amortized over the claim payout period of the subject business, and the final amount of the gain will be dependent upon factors including reserve development and claim payments through June 30, 2023. The 2023 LPT comprises several classes of business from 2021 and prior underwriting years. The aggregate limit under the 2023 LPT is 130% of the booked reserves as of the inception of the contract.

Formation of Special Committee

On April 12, 2023, Dan Loeb, one of the Company’s directors, disclosed in a Schedule 13D/A filing that he has determined to explore a potential acquisition of all or substantially all of the Company’s common shares. Mr. Loeb is the CEO and Founder of Third Point LLC.

The Board established a special committee of independent directors (the “Committee”) to review any acquisition proposal made by Mr. Loeb, if and when a proposal is received. In connection with forming the Committee, the Board agreed that it would not move forward with any transaction unless it is first approved by the Committee. There is no assurance that any definitive agreement will be executed with Mr. Loeb or any other party, or that a proposal or any other transaction will be approved or consummated.

Safe Harbor Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which may be beyond the Company's control.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Other Financial Metrics

In presenting SiriusPoint’s results, management has included financial measures that are not calculated under standards or rules that comprise accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (“GAAP”). SiriusPoint’s management uses this information in its internal analysis of results and believes that this information may be informative to investors in gauging the quality of SiriusPoint’s financial performance, identifying trends in our results and providing meaningful period-to-period comparisons. Core underwriting income, Core net services income, Core income, and Core combined ratio are non-GAAP financial measures. Management believes it is useful to review Core results as it better reflects how management views the business and reflects the Company’s decision to exit the runoff business. Tangible book value per diluted common share is also a non-GAAP financial measure and the most comparable U.S. GAAP measure is book value per common share. Tangible book value per diluted common share excludes the total number of unvested restricted shares, at period end, and intangible assets. While restricted shares are outstanding, they are excluded because they are unvested. Further, management believes that effects of intangible assets are not indicative of underlying underwriting results or trends and make book value comparisons to less acquisitive peer companies less meaningful. The tangible book value per diluted common share is also useful because it provides a more accurate measure of the realizable value of shareholder returns, excluding intangible assets. Reconciliations of such measures to the most comparable GAAP figures are included in the attached financial information in accordance with Regulation G.

SIRIUSPOINT LTD. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED) As of March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022 (expressed in millions of U.S. dollars, except per share and share amounts) March 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 Assets Debt securities, available for sale, at fair value, net of allowance for credit losses of $0.0 (2022 – $0.0) (cost – $3,585.9; 2022 – $2,678.1) $ 3,565.9 $ 2,635.5 Debt securities, trading, at fair value (cost – $1,199.9; 2022 – $1,630.1) 1,120.2 1,526.0 Short-term investments, at fair value (cost – $595.3; 2022 – $984.5) 594.0 984.6 Investments in related party investment funds, at fair value 117.9 128.8 Other long-term investments, at fair value (cost – $372.9; 2022 – $392.0) (includes related party investments at fair value of $199.1 (2022 – $201.2)) 361.9 377.2 Equity securities, trading, at fair value (cost – $1.6; 2022 – $1.8) 1.6 1.6 Total investments 5,761.5 5,653.7 Cash and cash equivalents 763.6 705.3 Restricted cash and cash equivalents 211.0 208.4 Redemption receivable from related party investment fund 11.6 18.5 Due from brokers 6.5 4.9 Interest and dividends receivable 33.5 26.7 Insurance and reinsurance balances receivable, net 2,261.0 1,876.9 Deferred acquisition costs, net 357.1 294.9 Unearned premiums ceded 462.3 348.8 Loss and loss adjustment expenses recoverable, net 1,392.0 1,376.2 Deferred tax asset 175.7 200.3 Intangible assets 161.9 163.8 Other assets 209.5 157.9 Total assets $ 11,807.2 $ 11,036.3 Liabilities Loss and loss adjustment expense reserves $ 5,318.9 $ 5,268.7 Unearned premium reserves 1,833.1 1,521.1 Reinsurance balances payable 1,004.9 813.6 Deposit liabilities 141.2 140.5 Securities sold, not yet purchased, at fair value 19.4 27.0 Securities sold under an agreement to repurchase 20.3 18.0 Due to brokers 60.1 — Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities 275.7 266.6 Deferred tax liability 59.4 59.8 Liability-classified capital instruments 47.0 60.4 Debt 779.2 778.0 Total liabilities 9,559.2 8,953.7 Commitments and contingent liabilities Shareholders’ equity Series B preference shares (par value $0.10; authorized and issued: 8,000,000) 200.0 200.0 Common shares (issued and outstanding: 162,367,173; 2022 – 162,177,653) 16.2 16.2 Additional paid-in capital 1,642.6 1,641.3 Retained earnings 400.8 262.2 Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax (23.0 ) (45.0 ) Shareholders’ equity attributable to SiriusPoint shareholders 2,236.6 2,074.7 Noncontrolling interests 11.4 7.9 Total shareholders’ equity 2,248.0 2,082.6 Total liabilities, noncontrolling interests and shareholders’ equity $ 11,807.2 $ 11,036.3

SIRIUSPOINT LTD. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (LOSS) (UNAUDITED) For the three months ended March 31, 2023 and 2022 (expressed in millions of U.S. dollars, except per share and share amounts) 2023 2022 Revenues Net premiums earned $ 595.5 $ 529.3 Net realized and unrealized investment gains (losses) 11.3 (81.9 ) Net realized and unrealized investment gains (losses) from related party investment funds 0.8 (131.0 ) Net investment income 61.5 7.8 Net realized and unrealized investment gains (losses) and net investment income 73.6 (205.1 ) Other revenues 15.8 37.2 Total revenues 684.9 361.4 Expenses Loss and loss adjustment expenses incurred, net 267.1 340.1 Acquisition costs, net 119.7 108.5 Other underwriting expenses 52.2 47.2 Net corporate and other expenses 61.8 77.4 Intangible asset amortization 2.4 1.9 Interest expense 10.8 9.3 Foreign exchange (gains) losses 0.1 (19.4 ) Total expenses 514.1 565.0 Income (loss) before income tax expense 170.8 (203.6 ) Income tax expense (25.8 ) (9.7 ) Net income (loss) 145.0 (213.3 ) Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interests (2.4 ) 0.3 Net income (loss) available to SiriusPoint 142.6 (213.0 ) Dividends on Series B preference shares (4.0 ) (4.0 ) Net income (loss) available to SiriusPoint common shareholders $ 138.6 $ (217.0 ) Earnings (loss) per share available to SiriusPoint common shareholders Basic earnings (loss) per share available to SiriusPoint common shareholders $ 0.80 $ (1.36 ) Diluted earnings (loss) per share available to SiriusPoint common shareholders $ 0.78 $ (1.36 ) Weighted average number of common shares used in the determination of earnings (loss) per share Basic 160,905,860 159,867,593 Diluted 164,130,946 159,867,593

SIRIUSPOINT LTD. SEGMENT REPORTING Three months ended March 31, 2023 Reinsurance Insurance &

Services Core Eliminations

(2) Corporate Segment

Measure

Reclass Total Gross premiums written $ 396.2 $ 664.0 $ 1,060.2 $ — $ 50.3 $ — $ 1,110.5 Net premiums written 311.0 452.6 763.6 — 28.1 — 791.7 Net premiums earned 259.5 291.2 550.7 — 44.8 — 595.5 Loss and loss adjustment expenses incurred, net 85.6 172.5 258.1 (1.3 ) 10.3 — 267.1 Acquisition costs, net 66.0 71.7 137.7 (32.5 ) 14.5 — 119.7 Other underwriting expenses 28.2 19.3 47.5 — 4.7 — 52.2 Underwriting income 79.7 27.7 107.4 33.8 15.3 — 156.5 Services revenue 0.2 63.6 63.8 (34.3 ) — (29.5 ) — Services expenses — 45.5 45.5 — — (45.5 ) — Net services fee income 0.2 18.1 18.3 (34.3 ) — 16.0 — Services noncontrolling income — (1.6 ) (1.6 ) — — 1.6 — Net investment losses from Strategic Investments — (3.9 ) (3.9 ) — — 3.9 — Net services income 0.2 12.6 12.8 (34.3 ) — 21.5 — Segment income 79.9 40.3 120.2 (0.5 ) 15.3 21.5 156.5 Net realized and unrealized investment gains (losses) 15.2 (3.9 ) 11.3 Net realized and unrealized investment gains from related party investment funds 0.8 — 0.8 Net investment income 61.5 — 61.5 Other revenues (13.7 ) 29.5 15.8 Net corporate and other expenses (16.3 ) (45.5 ) (61.8 ) Intangible asset amortization (2.4 ) — (2.4 ) Interest expense (10.8 ) — (10.8 ) Foreign exchange losses (0.1 ) — (0.1 ) Income before income tax expense $ 79.9 $ 40.3 120.2 (0.5 ) 49.5 1.6 170.8 Income tax expense — — (25.8 ) — (25.8 ) Net income 120.2 (0.5 ) 23.7 1.6 145.0 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest — — (0.8 ) (1.6 ) (2.4 ) Net income available to SiriusPoint $ 120.2 $ (0.5 ) $ 22.9 $ — $ 142.6 Underwriting Ratios:(1) Loss ratio 33.0 % 59.2 % 46.9 % 44.9 % Acquisition cost ratio 25.4 % 24.6 % 25.0 % 20.1 % Other underwriting expenses ratio 10.9 % 6.6 % 8.6 % 8.8 % Combined ratio 69.3 % 90.4 % 80.5 % 73.8 %

(1) Underwriting ratios are calculated by dividing the related expense by net premiums earned.

(2) Insurance & Services MGAs recognize fees for service using revenue from contracts with customers accounting standards, whereas insurance companies recognize acquisition expenses using insurance contract accounting standards. While ultimate revenues and expenses recognized will match, there will be recognition timing differences based on the different accounting standards.

Three months ended March 31, 2022 Reinsurance Insurance &

Services Core Eliminations

(2) Corporate Segment

Measure

Reclass Total Gross premiums written $ 524.2 $ 483.5 $ 1,007.7 $ — $ 2.0 $ — $ 1,009.7 Net premiums written 374.9 337.5 712.4 — 1.5 — 713.9 Net premiums earned 307.6 212.8 520.4 — 8.9 — 529.3 Loss and loss adjustment expenses incurred, net 194.5 134.0 328.5 (1.2 ) 12.8 — 340.1 Acquisition costs, net 79.9 53.5 133.4 (25.6 ) 0.7 — 108.5 Other underwriting expenses 30.1 15.7 45.8 — 1.4 — 47.2 Underwriting income (loss) 3.1 9.6 12.7 26.8 (6.0 ) — 33.5 Services revenue — 56.8 56.8 (30.8 ) — (26.0 ) — Services expenses — 43.3 43.3 — — (43.3 ) — Net services fee income — 13.5 13.5 (30.8 ) — 17.3 — Services noncontrolling loss — 0.8 0.8 — — (0.8 ) — Net investment losses from Strategic Investments — (0.3 ) (0.3 ) — — 0.3 — Net services income — 14.0 14.0 (30.8 ) — 16.8 — Segment income (loss) 3.1 23.6 26.7 (4.0 ) (6.0 ) 16.8 33.5 Net realized and unrealized investment losses (81.6 ) (0.3 ) (81.9 ) Net realized and unrealized investment losses from related party investment funds (131.0 ) — (131.0 ) Net investment income 7.8 — 7.8 Other revenues 11.2 26.0 37.2 Net corporate and other expenses (34.1 ) (43.3 ) (77.4 ) Intangible asset amortization (1.9 ) — (1.9 ) Interest expense (9.3 ) — (9.3 ) Foreign exchange gains 19.4 — 19.4 Income (loss) before income tax expense $ 3.1 $ 23.6 26.7 (4.0 ) (225.5 ) (0.8 ) (203.6 ) Income tax expense — — (9.7 ) — (9.7 ) Net income (loss) 26.7 (4.0 ) (235.2 ) (0.8 ) (213.3 ) Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest — — — 0.3 0.3 Net income (loss) available to SiriusPoint $ 26.7 $ (4.0 ) $ (235.2 ) $ (0.5 ) $ (213.0 ) Underwriting Ratios:(1) Loss ratio 63.2 % 63.0 % 63.1 % 64.3 % Acquisition cost ratio 26.0 % 25.1 % 25.6 % 20.5 % Other underwriting expenses ratio 9.8 % 7.4 % 8.8 % 8.9 % Combined ratio 99.0 % 95.5 % 97.5 % 93.7 %

(1) Underwriting ratios are calculated by dividing the related expense by net premiums earned.

(2) Insurance & Services MGAs recognize fees for service using revenue from contracts with customers accounting standards, whereas insurance companies recognize acquisition expenses using insurance contract accounting standards. While ultimate revenues and expenses recognized will match, there will be recognition timing differences based on the different accounting standards.

SIRIUSPOINT LTD.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES AND RECONCILIATIONS & OTHER FINANCIAL MEASURES

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Core Results

Collectively, the sum of the Company’s two segments, Reinsurance and Insurance & Services, constitute “Core” results. Core underwriting income, Core net services income, Core income and Core combined ratio are non-GAAP financial measures. We believe it is useful to review Core results as it better reflects how management views the business and reflects our decision to exit the runoff business. The sum of Core results and Corporate results are equal to the consolidated results of operations.

Core underwriting income – calculated by subtracting loss and loss adjustment expenses incurred, net, acquisition costs, net, and other underwriting expenses from net premiums earned.

Core net services income – consists of services revenues which include commissions, brokerage and fee income related to consolidated MGAs, and other revenues, services expenses which include direct expenses related to consolidated MGAs, services noncontrolling income which represent minority ownership interests in consolidated MGAs, and net investment gains from Strategic Investments which are net investment gains/losses from investment in our strategic partners. Net services income is a key indicator of the profitability of the Company’s services provided, including investment returns on non-consolidated investment positions held.

Core income – consists of two components, core underwriting income and core net services income. Core income is a key measure of our segment performance.

Core combined ratio – calculated by dividing the sum of Core loss and loss adjustment expenses incurred, net, acquisition costs, net and other underwriting expenses by Core net premiums earned. Accident year loss ratio and accident year combined ratio are calculated by excluding prior year loss reserve development to present the impact of current accident year net loss and loss adjustment expenses on the Core loss ratio and Core combined ratio, respectively. Attritional loss ratio excludes catastrophe losses from the accident year loss ratio as they are not predictable as to timing and amount. These ratios are useful indicators of our underwriting profitability.

Tangible Book Value Per Diluted Common Share

Tangible book value per diluted common share, as presented, is a non-GAAP financial measure and the most comparable U.S. GAAP measure is book value per common share. Tangible book value per diluted common share excludes the total number of unvested restricted shares, at period end, and intangible assets. While restricted shares are outstanding, they are excluded because they are unvested. Further, management believes that effects of intangible assets are not indicative of underlying underwriting results or trends and make book value comparisons to less acquisitive peer companies less meaningful. The tangible book value per diluted common share is also useful because it provides a more accurate measure of the realizable value of shareholder returns, excluding intangible assets.

The following table sets forth the computation of book value per common share, book value per diluted common share and tangible book value per diluted common share as of March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022:

March 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 ($ in millions, except share and per share amounts) Common shareholders’ equity attributable to SiriusPoint common shareholders $ 2,036.6 $ 1,874.7 Intangible assets (161.9 ) (163.8 ) Tangible diluted common shareholders’ equity attributable to SiriusPoint common shareholders $ 1,874.7 $ 1,710.9 Common shares outstanding 162,367,173 162,177,653 Effect of dilutive stock options, restricted share units, warrants and Series A preference shares 3,023,030 3,492,795 Book value per diluted common share denominator 165,390,203 165,670,448 Unvested restricted shares (1,134,473 ) (1,708,608 ) Tangible book value per diluted common share denominator 164,255,730 163,961,840 Book value per common share $ 12.54 $ 11.56 Book value per diluted common share $ 12.31 $ 11.32 Tangible book value per diluted common share $ 11.41 $ 10.43

Other Financial Measures

Annualized Return on Average Common Shareholders’ Equity Attributable to SiriusPoint Common Shareholders

Annualized return on average common shareholders’ equity attributable to SiriusPoint common shareholders is calculated by dividing annualized net income (loss) available to SiriusPoint common shareholders for the period by the average common shareholders’ equity determined using the common shareholders’ equity balances at the beginning and end of the period.

Annualized return on average common shareholders’ equity attributable to SiriusPoint common shareholders for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and 2022 was calculated as follows: