Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Sirrus, Inc. Appoints Robert Goodnight as New CEO

Sirrus, Inc. Appoints Robert Goodnight as New CEO

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

Loveland, OH, Aug. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sirrus, Inc. has named Robert Goodnight its new President and Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. Kenta Kanaida, President and CEO of Sirrus since January 2020, is taking on a new role as Executive Officer of Innovation and Business Development for Nippon Shokubai, a global chemical company of which Sirrus is a wholly owned subsidiary.

A chemical engineer, Goodnight brings more than 30 years of operations, sales and business development experience to Sirrus. His chemical and process engineering expertise extends across a broad range of industries—automotive, heavy-duty diesel, catalysis, pulp and paper, petrochemical, chemical and nuclear. Over the course of his professional career, Goodnight has also implemented successful business improvement initiatives, including lean manufacturing tools like kanban, 5S and value stream mapping.

“I’m very excited to join the Sirrus team. This is a great opportunity to get involved with a truly disruptive technology,” said Goodnight. “Sirrus’ methylene malonates promise to change the game when it comes to the performance and sustainability of polymer-based products.”

In his new role at Nippon Shokubai, Kanaida will oversee three new business areas, including the methylene malonate business, which Sirrus developed. “I’m confident Robert’s operational experience and proven leadership skills will guide Sirrus to new levels of excellence. I look forward to working with him in the first commercialization of methylene malonate products,” said Kanaida.

Most recently, Goodnight served as the operations manager of a major global chemical producer. He holds a Bachelor of Science (BS) degree in chemical engineering from the University of South Alabama, a Master of Business Administration (MBA) degree from Business School Netherlands International and an Executive MBA from Vlerick Leuven Management School.

Ends

ABOUT SIRRUS
Sirrus Inc. develops and supplies unique chemical building blocks for the next generation of high performance coatings, adhesives, sealants and composites. Our patented technology focuses on methylene malonate monomers and oligomeric crosslinkers that can polymerize anionically at ambient temperatures. Sirrus works with development partners in the automotive, electronics, packaging and consumer goods industries to deliver sustainable products that will enhance energy efficiency, safety and performance. Sirrus Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Nippon Shokubai, a global chemical company and leading supplier of acrylates, specialty monomers, functional polymers and catalysts. For more information, visit www.sirruschemistry.com.

Attachment

  • RDG 1 
CONTACT: Mike Powers
Sirrus Chemistry
248-760-6598
[email protected]

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.