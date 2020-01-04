Sistani’s son welcomes Soleimani, Muhandis funeral in Najaf: Iraqi state TV

The son of Iraq’s top Shi’ite cleric was there to welcome the funeral procession for Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani and Iraqi militia leader Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis in the Shi’ite holy city of Najaf, state TV said on Saturday.
