Sisters of the Valley Green Tour 2022

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News

Six Cities in Five Days – Free Hemp Seeds

Celebrating the Lifting of Pandemic Restrictions

Six Sisters Heading Out on Tour

The Sisters With Pockets Full of Hemp Seed Packets

Destination: Six California Cities

Merced, California, June 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Sisters of the Valley head out this Friday on their six-city, five-day, west-coast Green Tour.  The tour begins in their own neighborhood in Merced County on Friday.  From there, the Sisters travel to Oakland and in the ensuing days, the tour takes them down the coast to San Diego.  Two brothers will be accompanying the six sisters on a tour that has been delayed for years because of the pandemic.

The Sisters hope to gather at least one hundred people at each location, where they will give a short speech, lead a sing-along, and give away packets of hemp seeds – a baker’s dozen in each.  Even though the events will be held at the dispensaries, they will be hosted outside in the parking lots, as the Sisters don’t want any age barriers or problems with parents bringing small children.  “It is information about hemp and our planet that everyone should hear – that everyone should know,” said Sister Kate.

Friday, June 10th at noon – Global Greenz in Atwater

Friday, June 10th at 5 p.m. – Harborside in Oakland

Saturday, June 11th at 11 a.m. – Harborside in San Jose

Sunday, June 12th at 11 a.m. – Higher Purpose Cannabis in Port Hueneme

Sunday, June 12th at 5 p.m. – Traditional (Olympic Blvd) in Los Angeles

Monday, June 13th at 4 p.m. – Urban Leaf in San Diego

On the tour, the Sisters will be giving away packages of hemp seeds and informational brochures, as well as selling hand-made items from their craft-yurt, greeting cards, raffle tickets, and books. 

   

CONTACT: Sister Kate
Sisters of the Valley
(209) 500-6008
support@sistersofcbd.com

GlobeNewswire
